BET Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

This week’s repeal of Roe v. Wade loomed heavy over Sunday evening’s 2002 BET Awards, with numerous artists using the event to share their emotions and thoughts on the continued attacks against abortion rights in the United States.

“Guns have more rights than a woman,” said host Taraji P. Henson said in her opening monologue. “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than woman who can give life, if she chooses to.”

R&B singer and Grammy Award-winner Jazmin Sullivan also shared her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision with the crowd. “As always, I do this for the women, for my sisters especially. It’s a hard time right now for us, and I want to speak directly to the men. We need y’all. We need y’all to stand up — stand up for us, stand up with us,” Sullivan said while accepting the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. “If you’ve ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us,” Sullivan said. “This is not just a woman’s issue. This is everybody’s issue, and we need your support more than ever.” Just before presenting Sullivan with the award, singer Janelle Monae raised a middle finger and proclaimed, “Fuck you, Supreme Court.”

The event — which featured performances from artists including Latto, Doechii, Jack Harlow and Chlöe — also honored Sean “Diddy” Combs with a Lifetime Achievement Award, accompanied by a star-studded tribute performance from Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir.

Kanye West was on hand to present Combs with the award in a surprise appearance. “I go to him for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices,” West said. “This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing.”

The lead up to this year’s ceremony wasn’t without controversy. Earlier this month, rapper Lil Nas X slammed BET for snubbing his chart-topping debut album MONTERO, accusing the network of perpetuating homophobia in the Black community in a since-deleted tweet. (The “Old Town Road” singer responded to his lack of nominations on latest single, “Late to Da Party,” which opens with a chant-like refrain saying, “Fuck BET.”) “My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” Lil Nas X told Rolling Stone in a statement.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd — WINNER

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) — WINNER

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems — WINNER

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak — WINNER

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto — WINNER

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic) — WINNER

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin — WINNER

BET Her

“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige — WINNER

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) — WINNER

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard” — WINNER

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Will Smith, “King Richard” — WINNER

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’ — WINNER

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin — WINNER

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka — WINNER

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry — WINNER