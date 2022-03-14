Best Picture: ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”At the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the film was named best of 2021.

The Critics Choice Association awarded the film four awards, including Best Director and Best Adapted screenplay for Campion, as well as Best Cinematography award for Ari Wegner.

The winners “The Power of the Dog”These awards were the culmination a very successful weekend for Netflix’s drama. It also won the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday, and the British Academy Film Awards earlier in the day (BAFTA) on Sunday in London. It was already in the lead for Best Picture at Oscars within two weeks. The film’s performance at Critics Choice Awards was among its best performances of the season.

There’s no overlap between voters at the CCA and the Oscars, but any film looking to unseat Campion’s film has a steep hill to climb.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which is considered another strong contender, took three awards — one for Branagh’s original screenplay, one for its ensemble cast and one for its young star, Jude Hill. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”Three awards were won in the categories below-the-line.

The Emmy-winning series in television category are the Emmy-winning series “Succession”And “Ted Lasso”Both had wonderful nights. “Succession”Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Sarah Snook won the Best Drama Series award and were awarded for supporting actresses and actors. “Ted Lasso”Four awards were won: Best Comedy Series, Honors for Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, as well as honors for Hannah Waddingham and Hannah Waddingham.

“Squid Game”Lee Jung-jae won Best Foreign Language Series and Best Actor in Drama Series.

Three of the Oscars’ film acting winners are now in the lead: Will Smith for Best Actor and James Stewart for Best Actor. “King Richard,” Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor for “CODA”Ariana deBose and Best Supporting Actress “West Side Story.”Jessica Chastain won the fourth acting award, which was a repeat of her SAG Awards win. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”Now, she is strong in a fiercely competitive Oscar race alongside Nicole Kidman“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”).

Halle Berry received the 6th SeeHer Award and Billy Crystal the Lifetime Achievement Award as honorary awards.

Melanie Lynskey won Best Actress in a Drama Series and was one of the other TV winners. “Yellowjackets”Jean Smart, Best Actress in Comedy Series. “Hacks”), “Mare of Easttown”Michael Keaton (Best TV Movie or Limited Series), “Dopesick”Kate Winslet (Best actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series) “Mare of Easttown”) and Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge (Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, “The White Lotus”).

In 1996, the Critics Choice Film Awards was created. In 2000’s fifth year, the Critics Choice Film Awards became an accurate predictor of Oscar winners for 15 years. Its Best Picture winner has been matched by 12 Oscars in that time span. However, in the five years since 2000, it has only twice predicted the Oscar winner. “Nomadland”The following year was “The Shape of Water”In 2018, the Critics Choice Association was founded. “La La Land,” “Roma”And “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”While the Oscars opted to “Moonlight,” “Green Book”And “Parasite.”

The Critics Choice Awards and Oscars share 17 categories, but the winners reached agreement in only 10 of them last year.

The Critics Choice Association is the award-presenting organization. It was created by two sister organizations: the Broadcast Film Critics Association & the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Critics Choice Movie Awards & Critics Choice Television Awards were combined to create one show that featured 41 categories.

This is the complete list. The winners are listed with **WINNER.

FILM CATERGORIES

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog” **WINNER

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage – “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard” ** WINNER

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ** WINNER

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA” ** WINNER

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actress in a film

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” ** WINNER

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill – “Belfast” ** WINNER

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney – “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Belfast” ** WINNER

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” ** WINNER

Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin – “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” ** WINNER

Adam McKay, David Sirota – “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” ** WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Siân Heder – “CODA”

Tony Kushner – “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth – “Dune”

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser – “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story”

Dan Laustsen – “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner – “The Power of the Dog” ** WINNER

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Nightmare Alley”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “West Side Story”

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune” ** WINNER

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story” ** WINNER

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen – “Licorice Pizza”

Peter Sciberras – “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker – “Dune”

The Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – “Cruella” ** WINNER

Luis Sequeira – “Nightmare Alley”

Paul Tazewell – “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – “Dune”

Janty Yates – “House of Gucci”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ** WINNER

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

The Best Visual Effects

“Dune” ** WINNER

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Best Comedy

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza” ** WINNER

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines” ** WINNER

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Hero”

“Drive My Car” ** WINNER

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

The Best Song

“Be Alive”From “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas”From “Encanto”

“Guns Go Bang”From “The Harder They Fall”

“Just Look Up”From “Don’t Look Up”

“No Time to Die”From “No Time to Die” ** WINNER

The Best Score

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood – “Spencer”

Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune” ** WINNER

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Drama Series

“Evil”

“For All Mankind”

“The Good Fight”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” ** WINNER

“This Is Us”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Actor in Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Mike Colter – “Evil”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game” ** WINNER

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”

Chiara Aurelia – “Cruel Summer”

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight”

Katja Herbers – “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets” ** WINNER

MJ Rodriguez – “Pose”

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession” ** WINNER

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Mandy Patinkin – “The Good Fight”

Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series

Andrea Martin – “Evil”

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight”

Christine Lahti – “Evil”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession” ** WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us”

The Best Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Other Two”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in Comedy Series

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

Best Actress in Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva”

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh – “The Chair”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart ** “Hacks”

Comedy Series: Best Supporting Actor

Ncuti Gatwa – “Sex Education”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Ray Romano – “Made for Love”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Kristin Chenoweth – “Schmigadoon!”

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two”

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live”

Josie Totah – “Saved By the Bell”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

The Best Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“Dr. Death”

“It’s a Sin”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown” ** WINNER

“Midnight Mass”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

The Best Movie Made for Television

“Come From Away”

“List of a Lifetime”

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Oslo” ** WINNER

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Olly Alexander – “It’s a Sin”

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”

William Jackson Harper – “Love Life”

Joshua Jackson – “Dr. Death”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” ** WINNER

Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass”

Best Actress in a Television Series or Movie

Danielle Brooks – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Thuso Mbedu – “The Underground Railroad”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” ** WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” ** WINNER

Zach Gilford – “Midnight Mass”

William Jackson Harper – “The Underground Railroad”

Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”

Christian Slater – “Dr. Death”

Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha”

Best Supporting Actress for a TV Movie or Series Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” ** WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Melissa McCarthy – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”

Best Foreign Language Series

“Acapulco”

“Call My Agent!”

“Lupin”

“Money Heist”

“Narcos: Mexico”

“Squid Game” ** WINNER

The Best Animated Series

“Big Mouth”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Great North”

“Q-Force”

“What If…?” ** WINNER

The Best Talk Show

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“Desus & Mero”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” ** WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Best Comedy Special

“Bo Burnham: Inside” ** WINNER

“Good Timing with Jo Firestone”

“James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999”

“Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy”

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American”

“Trixie Mattel: One Night Only”