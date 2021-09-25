Best and Wildest Looks Stars Wore to Savage X Fenty Show Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski walked the Savage X Fenty red carpet in a floral dress that had tassels and a daring slit.

Model Aleali May paired a unzipped orange jacket with jean pants and knee-high boots in a pair of jean shorts. Sunglasses completed her casual look.

Model Alva Claire McKenzie looked amazing in a sheer, lace teddy which revealed her black bra. With a green racer jacket on her back and strappy heels, she completed the look.

At the premiere, Gigi wore a simple bra and a layer necklace of pearls underneath her white pantsuit.

Audrey Littie was a model who stunned in a gold-latex dress with a plunging collarline and a high-low slit.

Aylah’s black, belted dress had a lace bra that was exposed at the top.

Crisscross ties held the top of Behati Prinsloo’s black minidress together.

Jade Novah was dressed in a purple robe, matching pants and bra for the premiere.

Bella Poarch wore a black bra with thigh-high stockings under her sparkly romper.

BIA, who performed at the show, wore a green jacket over her miniskirt in an army print, which she paired it with a navy blue bra.

Bianca Davies, model, looked elegant in her all black look. It consisted of a lace bra and leather pants. A leather jacket was also included.

Joan Smalls wore a monochromatic look for the premiere. She wore a maroon top and daring cutouts, as well as coordinating pants that covered her feet.

Ciarda, who modelled in the show’s premiere, was fully supportive of the lingerie theme of the evening, wearing only a black set and a sheer, ruffled top.

Gabbriette’s Savage X Fenty premiere outfit was daring. It featured a plunging neckline, daring cutouts, and she paired the top with a miniskirt. The ensemble was completed with knee-high boots.

Gottmilk looked amazing in a sheer jumpsuit, which featured a cutout on her torso. The look was paired with lots of silver jewelry and polka-dot gloves.

Jazmine Sullivan looked sharp in a black-and red corset top. She paired it with long sleeves and red pants.

Jeremy Pope looked radiant in a matching silver set and silver necklaces.

Jessie Li was bold in a copper-colored bustier and brown pants, as well as a mustard bag.

The drama was brought to life by Kiddy Akita Lo in a leather bra and matching skirt. The visible thong trend was embraced by her and she accessorized with leather gloves.

Lovisa Lager looked beautiful in a lace dress featuring a thigh-high cutout and cutouts across her stomach, chest, and sides.