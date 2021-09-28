Below Deck Med Season 2 Bobby Giancola Reveals His Regret With Hannah!

Bobby Giancola admitted his Below Deck Med Season 2 regret. He appeared alongside Hannah Ferrier, the former chief stew. They could not get along. They would often get into very violent fights.

Hannah felt often like an outsider on the show. She was unable to convince anyone to stand with her. Both Bobby and Hannah have since left yachting. Bobby stars alongside Colin Macy-O’Toole on Galley Talk.

They have become best friends. It’s no surprise since they’re both fan favorites. Check out Bobby’s thoughts on Hannah and their fights.

Bobby Giancola admits his regrets

The Below Deck Med alum is feeling regretful. Bobby Giancola spoke to Us Weekly about his fights with Hannah Ferrier during Season 2 of the franchise. The former firefighter admitted that he “almost quit the show.” Bobby described some of the regrets he had about what happened between them.

“I wish I would have walked away. It’s one of those things where, when alcohol is infused on both ends, it’s hard to agree to disagree and just curb it for another day,” Bobby Giancola told Us Weekly. “Honestly, I think a lot of the fights that happened between Hannah and I were [based on] major miscommunication.”

Hannah and Bobby argued a lot during that season. The Aussie was accused by the former deckhand of talking about him with Malia White. Bobby wasn’t used to working with someone like Hannah. They made great TV, and their fights were hilarious.

“I was on a TV show. So there were things I would ask someone and I would get a yes from them. But then in [Hannah’s] eyes, it was a no because, in the real yachting world, we can’t do that,” Bobby explained. “But I’m like, ‘We’re filming a TV show with rules [that] can be bent a little bit.’ So that’s where I think our butting heads happened a lot.”

There were issues “outside” of Below Deck Med

Most of the fights between Bobby Giancola and Hannah Ferrier took place in Season 2 of Below Deck Med. However, Bobby revealed that there were more issues “outside of the show” that played into that season. After the first season, they became close friends. Drama ensued between crew members that were never shown on the show.

Bobby became agitated when he saw Hannah speaking to Malia. It was like a situation involving Lauren Cohen, their coworker. Bobby claimed Hannah was ruining his chances with Lauren at the time. Hannah was just being a close friend.

“It was hard in between the first two seasons. Our crazy drama happened between us off camera and it was just spilled over into the second season,” Bobby Giancola continued. “And nobody understood why I would, like, lose my temper over Hannah over something small. But for me, it wasn’t small because it was a continuing thing that had been happening over the last couple of years.”

They could not come to terms. Season 2 saw their fights continue. Bobby is now feeling regretful and reflective. They can both move forward from their past.

