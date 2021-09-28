Gabby Petito Case Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Visit to Brian Laundrie’s Home Led to a Call to The Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman may have inserted himself into the search of Brian Laundrie, but that does not mean everyone is welcoming him. The reality TV star turned up at Laundrie’s North Port, Florida house on Saturday afternoon. His parents called the police to report Chapman had entered their home. Laundrie is wanted on a federal debit card fraud charge.

Laundrie’s parents called 911 after Chapman arrived at their door, North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor told Insider Monday. “We did not tell him to leave,” Taylor confirmed the statement. “He left on his own.” Chapman and Francie Frane Frane, Chapman’s wife, walked up to the Laundries’ house. Chapman left the scene after knocking on the door.

Chapman told Fox News he spoke to police before he arrived at the Laundries’ home. “It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star said. “The police said we were welcome to knock on the door, so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”

Taylor told Fox News that the police responded to the Laundries’ call as they would have responded to any report. “We’ve been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues: media, protestors, celebrity searchers,” Taylor explained. “It’s not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone.”

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Chapman said he feels a personal connection to Petito’s death since one of his daughters died in a car crash at the same age as Petitio in 2006. Because he believes that second chances are possible, he decides to go on his own search for Laundrie. “The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me,” Chapman stated. “The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second changing to’s going to get you, but he gives you a second chIn July, ance.'”

In July, Petito, 22 years old, and Laundrie (23 years old) began a cross-country journey from New York to Ca. Laundrie arrived at his Florida home on Sept. 1, without Petito. Her parents in New York had reported her missing on Sept. 11. Petito was last heard of on Aug. 27. Petito was reunited with his family two days later when they discovered human remains in Bridger-Teton National Forest. The preliminary autopsy determined that the cause of death was homicide.

Petito’s disappearance was reported to Laundrie as a person-of-interest on Sept. 15. However, he never spoke with police. On Sept. 17, he was reported missing. After Laundrie was charged with debit card fraud, a Wyoming federal court issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 23. Laundrie allegedly used his card to get $1,000 between Sept. 1 and 30.