Bear Brown Pens Emotional Message One Year After Father’s Death

Bear Brown is thinking of his father, Billy Brown, a year after his death. “One year ago today, I lost my dad, Da,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “To be honest it hasn’t gotten any easier without him, I still miss him just as much!” Bear then said that his dad’s death did not seem like a year ago and he is still feeling immense grief over the loss. “Nothing eases the pain,” he said, adding, “I just try to be the best I can for those around me and I’m trying to enjoy every moment of every day that I have with the ones I love!”

Bear — who is currently in a relationship with Raiven Adams and shares son River together — then encouraged others to live in the moment and to spend time with their loved ones. “Live, love, laugh, be free and remember you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see someone you care about, or when it might be your last day!” he concluded his tribute. “Don’t take [life] for granted.”

Bear previously opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the emotional toll his father’s death had on him and his family, saying it’s “definitely the hardest thing [his] family has ever been through.” However, he and his family are hoping to keep Billy’s legacy alive by rebuilding his ranch and doing the things he loved the most such as being in tune with nature.