BBC: Tim Westwood, Subject of Sexual Misconduct Complaints

Months after Tim Davie, BBC director general, stated there was “no evidence of complaints,”The BBC revealed that DJ Tim Westwood was the subject of six complaints.

From 1994 to 2013, Westwood, 64 years old, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1Xtra (Radio 1Xtra) and BBC Radio 1Xtra (Radio 1Xtra). In April, The BBC and Guardian conducted a joint investigationThe accounts of seven Black women accused of sexual misconduct and sexual touching by Westwood in the period 1992 to 2017 were brought to light. They were featured in BBC Three’s documentary “Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.”

Westwood denies any charges. Globe, the parent company of Westwood, stated that he has resigned from Capital Xtra radio station until further notice.

Davie, who was the director of audio and musical at the BBC between 2008-2012, stated that the moment. “we looked at our records and we’ve seen no evidence of complaints” against Westwood.

In 2021, a BBC News journalist sought information on complaints against Westwood under the Freedom of Information Act. But, the corporation refused to confirm or denial that it had any information.

The details about the six complaints emerged after BBC News took up the corporation’s response with the Information Commissioner’s Office, which manages Freedom of Information Act requests in the U.K.

“As we have said, if people have things that they want to raise with the BBC, then they should do so. People have now done so and we will continue to investigate,”In a statement shared to the media, a spokesperson for BBC said that they had received a copy of the statement from the BBC. Variety. “We also said that we would dig into what happened in the past. We are doing that with great care. All of that work hasn’t concluded and is ongoing. We said we would take this seriously, and we are. When that work has concluded, we will say more.”

