BBC Renews ‘MasterChef’ Through 2028, Production Moves Out of London

The BBC is handing one of its juggernaut shows a multi-season renewal and moving production outside of London for the first time since 2001.

Cooking competition series “MasterChef,” produced by Banijay U.K.-owned Shine TV, has been renewed for six more seasons, and is moving from London to Birmingham from 2024. The relocation is part of the BBC’s six-year “Across the U.K.” strategy, which was first announced in March 2021 and committed $978 million to expanding key services outside of London and further afield in the U.K. The popular culinary show was filmed in Kent from 1990 to 2001, but has been shot in East London’s 3 Mills Studios since 2014.

Alongside “MasterChef,” the BBC has also renewed “MasterChef: The Professionals” and “Celebrity MasterChef” through 2028, Variety has confirmed. These shows will also move to Birmingham from 2024, where they’ll be filmed in the new Digbeth Loc. Studios complex, which was set up by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

Meanwhile, the recently announced “Young MasterChef” for BBC Three has received a five-season deal, starting in 2022, and will also make the move up north in two years’ time, along with any of the brand’s popular Christmas specials.

“MasterChef” is hosted in the U.K. by chef John Torode and broadcaster Gregg Wallace. The show will mark its 18th season this year.

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our ‘Across the U.K.’ plans. Moving one of our biggest program brands shows we are making that a reality. This is great news for Birmingham and the BBC.”

Kate Phillips, director of BBC Entertainment, added: “’MasterChef’ is one of the BBC’s biggest entertainment shows and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to the brand and the city of Birmingham. It’s an exciting new chapter and its move to one of the U.K.’s youngest and most diverse cities will provide many opportunities in the area to support an already thriving production sector.”

“MasterChef” has consistently been the BBC’s highest rating cooking format over the past five years and the latest series had its highest rating launch since 2017. Spin-offs such as “Celebrity MasterChef” have also delivered for the Beeb, becoming the broadcaster’s second highest rating cooking show after “MasterChef.” Meanwhile, “MasterChef: The Professionals,” which moved from BBC Two to BBC One in 2020, also saw a record-breaking performance.

Lucinda Hicks, CEO of Banijay U.K., added: “We are delighted to be taking our incredible production to Birmingham. Not only is it one of the most creatively exciting and culinary diverse regions in country, but it is also on the cusp of being a major TV production centre again. Having a multi-series, returning show like ‘MasterChef’ made in the Midlands will provide a multitude of local roles, training and development opportunities, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the TV industry of the future.”

Knight, whose recent writing credits include “Spencer” and “All the Light We Cannot See,” said: “We will work hard to ensure that this internationally renowned TV institution instantly feels at home in our creative environment, and we look forward to welcoming many more blue chip brands into our rapidly expanding media neighbourhood.”

“MasterChef’s” executive editor is David Ambler and series editor is Katie Attwood. Commissioning editor for the BBC is Sarah Clay.