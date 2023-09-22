B&B Spoilers: Eric Hiding A Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Swears RJ To Secrecy?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers disclose that Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) health situation is much worse than he’s told his helpful grandson RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman).

RJ has been led to believe that Eric has arthritis in his hands, and that’s why he’s helping the patriarch design one last legacy fashion line.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Eric Forrester’s Real Condition

Eric turned to RJ after his son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) turned him down when he asked him to help him design his last, triumphant fashion collection.

Right now Ridge is acting like a toddler, thinking only of himself and challenging his dad to a fashion show-down, with the buyers choosing whose collection reigns supreme.

Ridge is downright disrespectful toward Eric, insisting he go play pickleball and leave the designing to him.

This storyline has all the earmarks of a major comeuppance as well as some heartbreak ahead.

Let’s break down what could really be going on with Eric. For starters, arthritis does not cause the type of hand tremors Eric is displaying.

Arthritis causes painful inflammation, but Eric’s hands are trembling which is why he can’t hold a pencil to sketch the designs in his head.

B&B Spoilers – Is Eric Forrester Hiding The Truth?

On the other hand, Parkinson’s disease does cause the kind of tremors that Eric displays. If he has Parkinson’s it would explain why he cannot draw.

If it’s true he has this horrific disease, he may or may not have taken his SO, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), into his confidence. At any rate, she and RJ are the only ones who are behind Eric 100%.

Eric is also desperate to create one more line to cement his legacy. It stands to reason that he is in a hurry if he knows he has a progressively debilitating disease like Parkinson’s.

If Eric is afflicted with this heartbreaking disease, RJ may discover his secret and be sworn to secrecy.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Does Eric Forrester Have Parkinson’s?

If Eric is hiding a terrible diagnosis from his family, the truth will eventually come out. And this will cause all sorts of reverberations including Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) being angry with her sister Donna keeping a secret from her.

We want to know what you think B&B fans, is it possible that Eric is lying about having arthritis? Could he really be battling Parkinson’s disease or another lethal illness?

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B&B right now. Come back here often for The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps and more ways to connect with us, join the conversation on ourFacebook Page, check out ourTwitter feed, look for an updateon our Instagram,follow us on Threads ,Always stay up-to-date with us onGoogle News, or drop us an e-mail HERE! See you there!