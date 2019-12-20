Balakrishna’s Ruler Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will The Common Audience Go To Theaters?

The Indian Telugu-language action entertainer film “Ruler” directed by K. S. Ravikumar, and produced by C. Kalyan under CK Entertainments and Happy Movies banners, has hit the big screens of the country on 20th of December 2019.

The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vedhika, Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles.

TamilRockers Leaks Ruler Full Movie Download Online

The film written by Paruchuri Murali, has been leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers, within a few hours of its release, and is now available for free download.

However, the trailer of the film was viewed by more than one million people which suggests that the audience was eagerly waiting for the film. So, it is expected that the film stars will certainly grab the attention of fans and will compel them to watch the movie in theaters.

The trailer of the movie begins with a super cool Balakrishna who makes a stylish entry from the chopper. He is followed by Sonal Chauhan in a hot bikini avatar. The focus then shifts to a village where the innocent farmers are tortured by criminal and political heavy weights.

After a few important moments had passed, an aggressive Balayya is seen flexing his muscles in the number of fights and delivering punch dialogues.

It is expected that the film Ruler will turn out to be a certain block buster for Balayya and co. as it is a perfect mix of a solid story, hero elevating scenes, high-octane action sequences, gorgeous divas, thumping dialogues, deadly villains and what not!!

Now, with the film leaked online within hours, it remains to be seen that whether it affects the box office collections of Ruler or not.