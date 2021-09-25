Baby Survives Pregnancy Termination and Meets Her Biological Mother 27 Years Later— Today’s Story

Despite my grandmother’s efforts to have my mother’s pregnancy terminated, I survived. The doctor who performed the termination procedure saved my life and helped me reunite 27 years later with my mother.

Eva, my mother, was just 16 years old when Eva found out that she was pregnant. Her lover, and my so-called father, was an irresponsible adolescent who had abandoned her after she became pregnant because he believed he was “too young” to be a parent.

My mother initially tried hiding her pregnancy from her parents. But it became more difficult as her baby bump grew. Her parents were understandably furious when she discovered that their daughter was pregnant. They began to blame her.

My mother cried and begged for me to come home, but my grandma insisted on terminating the pregnancy.

My mother cried and begged them to let her have me, but my grandma was determined to terminate the pregnancy. But life is not always as planned. My grandmother and mother were told by the doctor that it was too late for them to end their pregnancy.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t think I can help you,” The doctor stated. Her name was Amanda Miles. “You should have come sooner.”

My grandmother gave her a serious look. “I don’t care how you do it, but I don’t want my daughter to have this child! You will have to get rid of it!”

“I already told you that’s not possible, ma’am,” Dr. Miles explained. “However, we have a nursery home where abandoned children are taken care of. You can leave the child over there after birth.”

“What! No way!” Granny retorted. “If the child survives and someone finds out, our family’s reputation will be ruined.”

My grandmother was told by the doctor that it was too dangerous to end my mother's life.

“But ma’am, if we carry out the procedure now, it can be risky for the mother. Plus, she’s a teenager. Please don’t make hasty decisions,” Dr. Miles explained.

“Well, doctor, I haven’t studied medical science to determine what’s wrong and what’s right medically; all I know is that my daughter will not have this child!!” Granny spoke.

“It’s going to be risky for the mother too, ma’am. Please understand!”

“You have to…” Granny began to speak, but mom stopped her. “Enough, mom! I’ve already told you that I don’t want to terminate the pregnancy! I want to have this child.”

My mother nearly broke down before the doctor. My mother begged my grandmother to have me again, but granny insisted on terminating the pregnancy.

My grandmother forced my mother's termination of the pregnancy.

Dejected, Dr. Miles carried out the procedure, but miraculously, I survived. However, she did not hand me over to my mother after birth because she knew I wouldn’t be taken care of. Instead, she and her husband decided to adopt me.

They loved me and took care of me as a parent would for their biological child. They told me when I turned 18 that I was adopted, and that my biological mother had abandoned me due to unfortunate circumstances.

Since the day I learned that my biological mother loved me and wanted to have me despite her family’s disapproval, I was dying to meet her. So one day, I went to the only mom I knew, Amanda, and asked her about my biological parents. She gave me an old address from somewhere, but when I got there, I discovered that Eva’s family had moved to a different city.

I asked everyone in the area about her family and where they were from, but they all said that she and her family had left town a long time ago.

Several years passed like that, but I couldn’t find my biological mother.

Several years passed like that, but I couldn't find my biological mother. I searched Facebook for her college information and obtained her information.

Honestly, I had given up hope that we would meet again, but then I received a call from Amanda one afternoon. “Can you please come to my clinic, Beth? After I finish work, we can go wedding shopping together. And there is someone I would like you to meet.”

“Sure, mom!” I responded. “I’ll be there soon! But who wants to meet me?”

“I’ll tell you when you come here, Beth. Just come as soon as possible.”

I quickly booked a cab and headed for my mom’s clinic. But when I got there, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Eva was standing in front of me.

“So, how did you like the surprise, Beth?” Amanda asked.

I reunited my mother

“This…This can’t be…” I couldn’t finish my sentence. It turns out, Eva had contacted my mom after 27 years, and she came to meet me. She was so beautiful that I wept when I saw her.

“I can’t believe it’s you! I’ve been wanting to meet you!” I ran to her and hugged them.

Eva couldn’t contain her tears either. She hugged my hand tightly and began to cry. “I’m sorry it took me so long to find you, Beth. I wasn’t doing well after I left you, and it took several years for me to recover and get back on my feet.

“My parents had forced me to leave town, but I knew you’d be in good care. I had promised Dr. Miles that one day I would see you again. I’m sorry it took a bit long. I’ve been a terrible mother.”

“Please don’t say that! You never wanted to abandon me. The circumstances were such that you didn’t have a choice!” I responded.

Amanda couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw us like that. So, it was basically the three of us weeping our eyes out. At one point, a nurse approached us to ask if we were okay. Now you can imagine how badly we were crying.

My daughter was named after my wonderful mothers. Eva, my mom, eventually moved in with us.

Anyway, after that visit, Eva, who I now call mom too, moved in with us. Although she was a teacher in another area, she decided to move in with us after meeting me. She and Amanda got along well, so she had no issues with us spending time together.

My mother and I walked down the aisle together on my wedding day. I am so glad both of them attended my wedding. I couldn’t have asked God for a better gift.

OMG, and by the way, while I’m writing this, I also want you to read a short life update. This year, I gave birth to a baby girl, and I’ve named her Ava; this combines the few characters of my adoptive mother’s name Amanda and my biological mother’s name Eva. Unlike my grandmother, Ava’s grandmothers adore her. She is indeed fortunate to have them by her side.

