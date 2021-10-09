At Mexico-U.S. Security Talks, Migration Question Is Largely Avoided

MEXICO CITY — The United States and Mexico began overhauling an aged security agreement on Friday to better confront the flow of criminal activity between the two nations, but officials at the high-level talks conspicuously sought to avoid focusing on the ever-growing migrant crisis on their shared border.

It was a striking omission, given the thousands of people, largely from Central America and the Caribbean, crowded on the Mexican side of the border, many in squalid camps, seeking entry to the United States.

And it underscored the inertia in both governments for finding a broad solution for managing the crisis, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court in August rejected President Biden’s efforts to let some migrants in by easing asylum restrictions imposed by the Trump administration.

Instead, the top diplomats and immigration, defense, economic and legal officials from Mexico and the United States began discussing on Friday a replacement to the Mérida Initiative, a security agreement signed in 2008.