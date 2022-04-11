Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins Launches Podcast With OWN

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, one of the stars of Netflix’s Dear White People, is launching her own podcast series.

The actor, who is currently recurring on NBC’s Grand Crew and starred in feature film Bad Hair alongside Lena Waithe and Vanessa Williams, has teamed with OWN Podcasts to launch Trials to Triumph.

The series, which launches on May 2, will feature Featherson-Jenkins talk with friends, colleagues and people she admires about the moments when their trials have lead to triumph, exploring the stories of interesting and inspirational personalities that we all know and love in the hopes that we realize that we have much more common ground and shared experiences than we realize, and that none of us are alone.

It will feature conversations with the likes of Kelly Rowland, Robin Thede, Michelle Williams, Amber Riley, Danielle Brooks and Estelle.

The interview-style show will debut on the Oprah Winfrey Network, which includes Oprah’s Super Soul podcast that launched in 2017. Winfrey has also launched shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast and Oprah’s Master Class.

Featherson-Jenkins said, “At times life for me has been made sweeter and I’ve found the strength to go on through the stories and major life changing moments that have been shared with me by people I love and admire. I have always felt that empathy & education are two of life’s best teachers.”