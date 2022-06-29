As Deborah James dies of bowel cancer – the 5 red flag symptoms she wanted everyone to know

INSPIRATIONAL Sun columnist Dame Deborah James died tonight from bowel cancer aged just 40.

She wanted people of all ages to know the warning signs of the devastating cancer – to catch cases sooner and prevent more deaths.

3 Deborah James made it her mission to ensure everyone know the signs of cancer Credit: Stewart Williams

3 She constantly poked fun at herself while sharing the signs to watch out for Credit: Deborah James

The mum-of-two was just 35 years old when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer, making her one of 42,000 cases in the UK that year.

She had altered bowel habits for a year, as well as weight loss, fatigue and passing blood, before she finally got her diagnosis.

Deborah tirelessly worked to get people to understand the symptoms – and what could be a red flag.

She wanted to use her illness to ensure others knew when they needed to have a health check.

The mum set up a fundraiser when she revealed there was nothing more doctors could do.

Within three days of being launched it raised more than £3.5million – to be split between Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden.

She told 5 Live: “I always knew before I died I wanted to do one last thing, a swansong if you want to say, which was ensure that I used my platform that I built up over five years and wonderful connections and wonderful people that I’ve worked with to be able to raise as much money for research into cancer.

“Because… that’s what we need, what we need to stop things like this happening.”

“I just knew that I wanted to ensure that I could leave enough money for them to do something meaningful with, that would mean that we could fund projects that I myself would have benefited from five years ago to give me life.

“Because you just never know do you, when that next breakthrough is going to come but I knew we have the skills and passion in this country to make things happen, but we just need to fund it properly.”

Having been diagnosed with bowel cancer, Deborah was determined to ensure everyone knew what to spot, and to talk about it.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer and the second deadliest.

In one of her columns for Central Recorder, she wrote: “By talking about cancer, in all its guises, we make it more normal.

“We can break down taboos and stop people feeling embarrassed.

What are the symptoms to look for? Remember “BOWEL” : B: Bleeding There are several possible causes of bleeding from your bottom, of blood in your poo. Bright red blood could come from swollen blood vessels, haemorrhoids or piles, in your back passage. Dark red or black blood could come from your bowel or stomach. Blood in your stools is one of the key signs of bowel cancer, so it’s important to mention it to your doctor so they can investigate. 2. O: Obvious change in loo habits It’s important to tell your GP if you have noticed any changes in your bowel habits, that lasts three weeks or longer. It’s especially important if you have also noticed signs of blood in your poo. You might notice you need to go to the loo more often, you might have looser stools or feel like you’re not going enough or fully emptying your bowels. Don’t be embarrassed, your GP will have heard a lot worse! Speak up and get it checked. 3. W: Weight loss This is less common than the other symptoms, but an important one to be aware of. If you’ve lost weight and don’t really know why, it’s worth mentioning to your GP. You may not feel like eating, feel sick, bloated and not hungry. 4. E: Extreme tiredness Bowel cancer that causes bleeding can cause a lack of iron in the body – anaemia. If you develop anaemia you’re likely to feel tired and your skin might look pale. 5. L: Lump or pain As with lots of other forms of cancer, a lump or pain can be a sign of bowel cancer. It’s most likely you’ll notice a pain or lump in your stomach or back passage. See your GP if it doesn’t go away, or if it affects how you eat or sleep.

“We all know the stiff British upper lip is a stumbling block for us as a nation and society.

“It’s been blamed for a 20-year low in women having smear tests to check for cervical cancer.

“It’s stopped people having bowel cancer tests, for fear of having to talk about poo.”

Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer. That’s nearly 43,000 people every year, or 120 people every day.

Fewer than one in ten people survive bowel cancer if it’s picked up at stage 4. However, if it’s detected quickly – at stage 1 – more than nine in ten patients will live five years or longer.

Being aware of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, spotting any changes and going to your doctor is vital.

If you notice any of the signs, don’t be embarrassed and make sure you speak to your GP.

Other signs of bowel cancer include:

Gripping pains in the abdomen

Feeling bloated

Constipation and being unable to pass wind

Being sick

Feeling like you need to strain – like doing a number two – but after you’ve been to the loo

As with any cancer, it’s vital to get a diagnosis as soon as possible, for the best chance of survival.

The NHS says: “See a GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.”

3 Deborah wanted everyone to know the symptoms of bowel cancer Credit: bowelbabe/Instagram