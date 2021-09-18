Arsenal fans say season “makes sense” as Mikel Arteta hails “great” Ted Lasso character

It’s difficult to pinpoint just what exactly has gone wrong at Arsenal this season – but supporters think they’ve worked it out after listening to Mikel Arteta’s latest interview.

After a disappointing start to the campaign, the Gunners picked up only three points in their first four matches. The Spanish boss is under fire.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was last weekend’s hero as Arsenal beat Norwich City at Emirates to win the Premier League for the first time in a long time.

Despite this much-needed win, the north Londoners remain in the bottom-half after their worst start in over 67 years.









Arteta will be hoping for an improvement in fortunes before the next international break, and it seems the 39-year-old is taking tips from an unlikely source in an attempt to arrest the slide.

Arteta spoke out earlier this week to reveal that he’s been watching American television show Ted Lasso, and drawing inspiration from the poor American soccer coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s game at Burnley he said: “The last one (series) I watched, and I’m now watching the new episodes, is Ted Lasso. It’s been great.

“It’s been great in tough, difficult moments. He’s always smiling and always believing and it gives you a different perspective that there is not one way of looking at things.

“There are positives and negatives and there are people that manage in a really successful way to do it differently. Ted, thank you so much.

The Apple series, which is very popular, follows a coach from America who gets a job in the Premier League for fictional side AFC Richmond. However, he finds himself being mocked for not knowing much about football.













Arsenal fans are concerned about Arteta’s admission. Some supporters suggest a connection between Arteta and their manager’s love for the show.

One fan said: “The last thing I wanted to hear is that Arteta watches Ted Lasso. Now we know where the tactics have been coming from.”

Someone else commented: “Arteta watches Ted Lasso???? Oh God.. I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Another Twitter user added: “Arteta using Ted Lasso on how to manage bad situations. LOOOOOL.”

A fourth supporter joked: “Mikel Arteta gets coaching tips from Ted Lasso. It all makes sense now.”

“Arteta is taking inspiration on how Ted Lasso approaches things.. ok that explains the abysmal Premier League performances,” was the view of another fan.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Arteta does more than Lasso because the American couldn’t save AFC Richmond last season.