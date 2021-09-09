Are the Rumours about Todd Chrisley Real?

As ’s legal woes continue with the news of a defamation lawsuit against the embattled reality star, he’s finally made a comment that explains how he feels about everything. His Instagram account and podcast are both available. Chrisley ConfessionsChrisley is suing the company for wrongful termination. He did it using his no-nonsense, straight-shooter style that has earned him the respect of so many. Chrisley Knows BestFans

There are quite a few things that Todd Chrisley’s latest Instagram post could be referring to. There are his recent legal difficulties, including a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a former employee of the Georgia Department of Revenue, in addition to Chrisley’s suit against the former director of the office of special investigations for Georgia’s revenue office.

Chrisley has filed the second suit against the former director alleging that he unfairly targeted the reality television family in a clear attempt to gain media attention. The judge who supervised the case dismissed five of the six violations listed by Chrisley, but one remains pending.

Mysterious Post Behind Family Drama

Chrisley is not only facing legal problems but also an internal family drama. For many years, he and Lindsie Chrisley have been in a relationship that has ended. After Todd Chrisley was charged with tax evasion, the rift between father-daughter occurred. Lindsey was allegedly threatened With the disclosure of an affair and a sex tape. The relationship between them has remained frosty for the past two years after Lindsie made the allegations public. However, relations seem to have warmed up recently.

Lindsie is currently facing personal problems, including her recent divorce from Will Campbell. She was first married in 2012 and has one son with Campbell. Chrisley shared an image showing a cloudy sky and a body of water in apparent response to the announcement, along with a photograph of his amazing patio and poolside area.

“I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child,” The caption began. “There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less,” It was continued even after Chrisley signed. “God and Todd” And addressed it. “#you know who you are.” Though he never mentions her by name, his daughter couldn’t be far from his mind.

Chrisley’s most recent Instagram post has been even more mysterious and enigmatic. It’s about something vague “rumours” that the reality star is facing, which could refer to any number of rumours he’s faced in recent days. What’s clear is that he’s not bothered by being the topic of discussion and not paying any mind to what others have to say about him. Now that’s confidence.