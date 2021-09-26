Are Pat Sajak And Vanna White Ready To Leave Wheel Of Fortune?

According to Deadline, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have signed contracts to continue hosting “Wheel of Fortune” through 2024. Sajak is also now a consulting producer for the show, which might be related to his daughter Maggie landing a gig as its Social Correspondent. Beyond 2024, Sajak can’t be certain about exactly how long he’ll stick around, but he expects to be retired within a decade. “We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say.”

White agreed with this time frame, and it sounds like the co-hosts might coordinate their retirements when they finally grow tired of raking in that big money. “There’s a pretty good chance that when one of us leaves, we’ll both leave, because it would be odd for either of us to work with somebody else,” Sajak told USA Today. They’ve worked together for so long that White was able to step in and give Sajak’s job a spin in 2019 when he underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. “I was petrified, terrified,” she told ABC News of the unexpected role change. “But I did it.” Sajak’s daughter filled in for White by tapping letters while her dad was recovering, so who knows? When he and Vanna leave, maybe Maggie will remain involved with the show.