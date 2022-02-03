Are Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino & Tarek El Moussa Going to Collab?

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Perhaps there’s still hope, as Mike went on to reveal that Tarek “had me at hello!”

Plus, that near-partnership still worked out better than the one he almost formed with Lil Yachty.

As Mike recounted on Down in the DMs, “He hits me up and he’s like, ‘Yo, fam, I want to work with you.’ And I was like, oh damn, it’s happening! Lil Yachty and The Situation!”

The pair exchanged numbers, and one day, Mike got a call from the rapper asking if he owned cell phone patents.

Yes, cell phone patents.

“I was thinking to myself, should I tell Lil Yachty that I own cell phone patents to keep this conversation going?” Mike hilariously recalled. “And then I was like, you know what, I don’t own cell phone patents, I own trademarks—you know, ‘The Situation’ and I’m one of the forefathers of ‘Gym, Tanning and Laundry’—so then I told him, I’m like, ‘Listen, I don’t own cell phone patents.'”