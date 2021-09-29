Apple TV+ Orders Carlos Ghosn Doc Series From Director James Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV Plus has greenlit a timely four-part documentary series about the rise and fall of former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn.

James Jones, the Emmy-winning filmmaker behind On The President’s Orders and Mosul, is helming the project, which comes from London-based Box To Box Films. BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees (Senna), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) and BAFTA winner Martin Conway (Becoming You) are serving as executive producers

Scottish band Mogwai (ZeroZeroZero) will score the project. Emmy winner Anthony Galloway and Daniel Rosen will serve as executive producers on behalf of the Wall Street Journal.

Told through unprecedented access to the people who were there, alongside the reporting of Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the untitled docuseries will tell the full story of how one of the most admired businessmen on the planet became its most famous international fugitive.

Once one of the most powerful figures in the global automotive industry, Ghosn’s world came crashing down in 2018 when he was arrested and held in jail in Japan for allegations of financial misconduct. Ghosn was again in the news a year later when he managed to escape from Japan and land on a private plane, hidden in a box belonging to a former US Green Beret.

Apple TV Plus’s unscripted slate also features the Emmy-winning Boys State, current affairs series The Problem with Jon Stewart, and Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground.