Anya Taylor-Joy returns to big screen in upcoming ‘Nosferatu’ remake

Anya Taylor-Joy has landed another major role! The Queen’s Gambit star is teaming up again with director Robert Eggers, for his upcoming horror movie Nosferatu.

This isn’t the first time the Argentinian-American actress joins forces with the director, after appearing in his directorial debutThe Witch, as the star recently opened up about feeling devastated after watching herself in the 2015 film.

Anya also worked with Eggers on his third movie The Northman, acting alongside Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman, and will be appearing in the highly anticipated horror film Last Night in Soho, described as an intense psychological thriller, directed by Edgar Wright.

The long-awaited Nosferatu remake of the iconic 1922 movie, adapted from Bram Stoker‘s Dracula, has been in development for six years, with details still under wraps, including Anya’s role.

Eggers admitted he had been working on it after wrapping up production for The Witch, but ultimately started working on The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

And while Anya is working towards a successful career in Hollywood, she says she is not planning on taking a break anytime soon.

“All my friends are always like, ‘What are you doing?!? Take… a… break,’” adding that ”the roles are too good. I wouldn’t be able to deal with it if I didn’t say yes. I wouldn’t cope. I’d rather just go for it and do my best.”

