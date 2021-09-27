Antiques Roadshow fans floored as royal jewels are brought to expert in plastic bag

A lady left Antiques Roadshow fans dumbfounded as she presented Royal jewellery that was believed to be from the 18th century to the show in a carrier bag.

The items in question included two brooches that were claimed to belong to Lady Zia.

One piece was gold and boasted a huge purple amethyst stone while the other item was completely covered in real pearls.

The expert believed that one brooch could have even been a creation made by French jeweller Tiffany.

Having analysed the sparkling items, the expert reached the conclusion that the two pieces could fetch up to £13,000 – if the story and Tiffany element were to be true.







Before discussing the value, the antiques specialist was left flabbergasted that the expensive heirlooms had been brought to the programme in a plastic bag.

Pointing out the packaging he chuckled: “You even brought these to me today in a plastic bag.”







“Yes, well it seemed the best way to get them here,” joked the lady.

Viewers of the BBC programme found the segment hilarious and took to Twitter to crack a number of jokes about the packaging.







One person asked: “Lidl or Waitrose carrier bag? #AntiquesRoadshow.”

Another remarked: “Fancy using a carrier bag to carry things in. Peasant! #antiquesroadshow.”

A third added: “Amethyst 5k. Open work platinum broach with diamond and pearls 7-8k. STUNNING.

“Brought in a carrier bag #AntiquesRoadshow”

While a fourth quipped: “£13,000 and 10p including the bag #antiquesroadshow.”