Andrew Garfield Revealed ‘Spider-Man’ Image of Him and Tobey Maguire Was Modified

Actor Andrew Garfield has become a trending topic on social media since the release of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film trailer, the third sequel which stars Tom Holland.

Garfield played the character in “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies alongside Emma Stone in 2012 and 2014. Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in movies released in 2002, 2004 and 2007.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Garfield quickly dismissed rumors that an alleged photo from the film featured him and Maguire. He told the TV host:

“I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s [Photoshopped].”

However, Fallon appeared unconvinced about Garfield’s statement and tried to urge the 38-year-old actor to spill the truth. The British-American actor still denied it.

Fallon also informed Garfield that the controversial picture had been removed from the internet. But the doubtful TV host insisted that the alleged leaked photo looked legitimate.

Amid the online discussions surrounding the upcoming film, which will premiere in December, Garfield stated he is very impressed with its exciting trailer clip.

He also thought about Holland as “the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man.” Now that he is no longer part of the superhero film, Garfield has two new movies up his sleeve.

This year, he will appear in two exciting films – the biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and the musical drama “Tick, Tick…Boom!” debuting in September and November, respectively.

He and actress Jessica Chastain will star in the biopic film set in the late 1970s and 1980s. Both will play the controversial televangelist couple Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Faye Bakker.

Garfield will star alongside Alexandra Shipp and Jordan Fisher in the musical drama film. The story is about a New York City theater composer who navigates daily life.

