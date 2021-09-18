Girl, nine, vows to walk 22 miles to help refugees win right to live in Scotland

A nine-year-old girl is to walk 22 miles in an effort to help refugees gain the legal right to live in Scotland

Lucy Johnstone, from Dalbeattie, near Dumfries is taking part in the British Red Cross Miles for Refugees fundraising campaign.

The money raised will be used to help refugees through their asylum application process and keep them from becoming poor.

After reading an Omar Mohamed graphic novel called “When Stars Are Scattered”, she felt inspired to help others.

She said: “(Omar was) just a kid like me when he and his younger brother Hassan went to live in a refugee camp in Kenya I then learnt more about refugees all over the world and I really want to help them.”

Lucy Johnstone prepared bags of her own clothes for refugee children (British Red Cross/PA)

As well as her fundraising efforts, Lucy has prepared bags of her own clothes for three children arriving from Afghanistan saying she is worried they will be surprised by Scotland’s chilly weather.

“It’s got a dressing gown in there in case they get cold,” She stated.

Opinium recently conducted a poll for the British Red Cross. Nearly two fifths of Scots (38%) were more open to refugees after the war in Afghanistan.

Research also showed that half of Scots would welcome refugees to their home, while 36% would like to help.

Marie Hayes, director for Scotland at British Red Cross said: “The British Red Cross is calling for a kinder, more compassionate asylum system to support people who have been forced to leave their home behind and take dangerous journeys. We believe every refugee matters.

“Clearly, the impact of Afghanistan has had a big impact on Scots. I’m delighted to be seeing so many eager to help refugees personally. By taking part in Miles for Refugees, you can show the very best of humankind.”