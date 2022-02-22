Andrew Garfield Practiced Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ Lines Stoned

- Andrew Garfield spoke about being a fan of Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” films in a new interview.
- On the “Graham Norton Show,” Garfield said he used to practice Maguire’s lines in the mirror.
- Garfield said he would do so in drama school and that he was “very high at the time.”
Andrew Garfield said that he used to recite Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” lines while stoned during his drama school days.
“He’s my Spider-Man,” Garfield said of Maguire during an appearance on the latest episode of “The Graham Norton Show,” released on Friday. “I would practice his lines in the mirror when I was in drama school. I was very high at the time.”
Garfield said that his friend — who he identified as Terry McGinnis — would “crack up” and the impressions and “would look at me like, ‘Yeah, you’ll never play Spider-Man, Andy.’ And then here we are.”
Maguire portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy released between 2002 and 2007, costarring Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.
Garfield took over the role a couple of years later and starred as the Marvel web-slinger in two “Amazing Spider-Man” films released in 2012 and 2014, directed by Marc Webb and costarring Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.
Both Garfield and Maguire reprised their roles for Tom Holland’s third standalone “Spider-Man” film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” released in theaters in December.
Garfield said that Maguire signing on for the movie was a factor in his own return.
All three actors became friends while working together on the film and have a WhatsApp group chat. Maguire and Garfield also attended a screening of “No Way Home” together and went unnoticed by fans in the theater.
In various interviews, Garfield has said that of the three stars to play Spider-Man in a big screen, live-action project, he liked Maguire’s version of the character the most.
In a video segment for GQ called “Actually Me,” published in November, Garfield said that Maguire is his favorite because that’s “my childhood.”
“I think I watched that first ‘Spider-Man’ film back-t0-back like three times with my friend Terry McGinnis and we were just incredibly high and we would do the lines to each other,” he said.