An Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Married at First Sight stars Myrla and Gil Reveal If They’re Falling in Love.

Married at First Sight, newlyweds Myrla Feria and Gil Cuera are getting honest about their feelings about one another as Decision Day draws closer. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the couple is asked directly in one of the expert exercises if they think they are “beginning to fall in love,” causing them to speak candidly about where they think they are in their unconventional marriage.

After reading the prompt, Myrla responds, “I don’t know how I feel about that because I feel like loving someone is a choice that I make, and I have to make that choice to love someone actively.” Gil questions, “Isn’t everything in life a choice?” to which she replies, “Everything in life is a choice, but you know, some people are like, ‘Oh my God, I fell in love.'”

As Myrla wonders if people fall in love or decide they’re going to fall in love, Gil responds simply, “OK. That’s what you mean.” Myrla justifies her intellectual response to the question and relationships in a confessional, telling the camera she tries to make sure she’s “level-headed and not just leading through [her] heart.” Making sure her emotional response makes sense is important to the real personality, who admits she doesn’t think “you can ever fully know someone.” When it comes to her husband, she reveals, “I honestly don’t know how long it’s going to take me to be able to make that decision about love.”

Asked the same question in response, Gil says he’s “on the route” to falling in love. “My coordinates are straight – like I’m going the right direction towards it,” He tells Myrla. “I don’t know how far or close I am to it. But I feel like living together 24/7, that’s either going to make or break it or something eventually.” When Myrla cheekily asks him, “Are you tired of seeing me?” Gil responds with a smile, “No, absolutely not.” Will Myrla and Gil be able to make their marriage work? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.