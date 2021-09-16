Amidst the speculation surrounding her absence from the Met Gala, Bella Hadid reveals vaccination status

At this year’s Met Gala, people couldn’t help but notice the absence of some notable celebrities.

Of course, there are several possible reasons for this – work and scheduling conflicts being one, with another perhaps being that some stars still don’t want to go to big parties. The Met Gala’s strict rule required guests to prove their vaccination status, receive a negative Covid-19 test, and wear a mask at all times unless eating.

Bella Hadid, a model, and actress from the US, was missing from the event. There was speculation that she hadn’t received her vaccination yet.

Fans expected that Bella Hadid, a US model, and catwalk star, would attend New York City’s biggest fashion event on Monday. Gigi Hadid, Gigi’s sister, joined her. The siblings are known to attend the same event often.

Her 45.7m Instagram followers have now confirmed that she had been vaccinated.

She posted a photo of herself receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on her stories, captioning the post: “for anyone concerned.”

Hadid’s younger brother Anwar, 22, made headlines last year after stating that he “absolutely wouldn’t” take the Covid vaccine.

When asked, “why are you anti-vaxx” in an Instagram Q&A, the model responded, “Either I just don’t get it, or I get it, and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally. The creator makes our bodies do way more than we think,” Insider reported.

Anwar, who has Lyme Disease like Bella, retorted that he was not anti vaxx after facing backlash. In a statement posted on his Instagram story, he wrote: “I’m not ‘anti-vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects. I have taken vaccines before, but as someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others. Never meant to offend anyone with my words, and I am so grateful for all the frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time,” Grazia reported.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala’s Covid vaccine requirement put off rapper Nicki Minaj from attending the event.

She revealed she didn’t go because she isn’t vaccinated and prompted a major online backlash after tweeting an unverified anecdote about her cousin’s friend, who she claims was made impotent by the vaccine.

Even UK medical professionals and politicians were offended by her tweets. Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged those in the public eye not to spread “untruths” while England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, also had problems with her comments.

The chart-topping singer mocked her critics and mimicked a British accent in a bizarre voice message that she posted to Twitter.