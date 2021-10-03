Amidst Rumors She’s Pregnant With Fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ Baby Shailene Woodley Shows Off Stomach In Sexy Green Bikini

SHAILENE Woodley showed off her stomach in a sexy green bikini as rumors she is pregnant with fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ continue to swirl.

A recent photo sparked the gossip she shared of the feet of a baby.

The 29-year old put her body on display as she spent a day at Malibu’s beach, California.

Hollywood star, Jennifer Lopez, wore a checked green bikini, and her hair was pulled back while she took in the sun behind sunglasses.

Shailene was also spotted with a surfboard under one arm. She took time to soak in the sun, layout on the sand, and then hit the water.

Despite it looking like she was having a great time, it does not appear that her soon-to-be husband Aaron joined her on the beach adventure.

She let her hair down as she tried the water first.

She also took a dip in the water to cool down

They are currently being rumored to be pregnant. The speculation began when Shailene posted a black and white photo of her baby’s feet on Instagram Stories.

Although there was no caption for the photo, many people quickly jumped to the comments section and expressed their wild ideas.

One confused follower asked on Twitter: “Did Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have a baby?”

Another question: “Ummm, whose baby is that on Shailene Woodley’s Instagram Story????”

One person could not help but ask for an answer. “Who is that? Did Shailene have a baby, and no one knew? I need some information here!”

KEEP IT HUSH

Aaron surprised everyone when he thanked Aaron for his relationship. “fiancée” While accepting his 2020 NFL MVP Award back in February.

Just days before the honor, rumors started swirling that Shailene, the star quarterback, was dating Shailene.

At the time, neither of them had confirmed their relationship.

‘LIVE INSIDE OUR LITTLE BUBBLE’

Shailene, however, would confirm the news shortly and tell The Hollywood Reporter:

“And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

PAST ROMANCES

Aaron has been involved in many romantic relationships, including Olivia Munn, who has a baby with John Mulaney.

Danica Patrick, an ex-race car driver from 2018 to 2019, would also be dating the athlete.

Shailene was previously linked with Ben Volavola, an Australian-Fijian rugby player.

Before Shailene announced their engagement, the couple had kept their relationship private.

They went on a previous getaway with Miles Teller, actor, and Keleigh Sperry.

Shailene Woodley confirms Aaron Rodgers’s engagement and calls him an ‘incredible human.’