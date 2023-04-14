American Horror Story Season 12: Kim Kardashian, the New AHL Star

After less than a calendar year, season 11 was released. “American Horror Story” The 12th season is currently in production and will arrive this year, 2023.

Season 12 “AHS” promises to be as chilling as ever, however, that’s not the only thing it’s bringing with it. A new member of the cast will be joining in Season 12 – someone we didn’t expect to see.

The people of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Alum “The Kardashian” Kim Kardashian, the star of AHL Season 12, is now the new cast member.

On Monday, April 10, Ryan Murphy made the announcement on his Instagram account, and guess who’ll be joining Kim on the show… It’s Emma Roberts!

Continue reading for more information on AHL’s upcoming 12th season. Season 12 will feature a new cast, release date, and theme.

American Horror Story — Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 12

Kim Kardashian, as mentioned earlier, is the newest addition to the cast. Emma Roberts has been a part of the show for many years. She was in the show’s seasons 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

American Horror Story – The New Casts Of AHL Season 12

Introducing Kim and Emma to the show, Ryan’s post reads, “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer. FX and Stream on @hulu.”

Speaking with “The Hollywood Reporter,” Ryan told the outlet in a statement, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

He continued, “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

To further confirm Ryan’s announcement, the long-time reality tv star, Kim shared Ryan’s post on both her Instagram and Twitter accounts, adding eyes emoji and a blood drop emoji.

The star of AHL has been added to the cast. “The Residents” Matt Czuchry__per “The Hollywood Reporter.”

American Horror Story — Trailer, Release Date, Theme

AHS’s teaser for season 12 includes music, and it appears that children are playing. The next thing heard is AHS’s signature theme song playing in the background while a spooky voice whispers, “Emma and Kim are delicate.”

The following is a list of “The Hollywood Reporter,” AHS season 12 will be based on author Danielle Valentine’s upcoming book Delicate Condition.

In the description of the book, it’s said to be a “gripping thriller about a woman’ named Anna Alcoltt, “who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Ryan revealed that while the exact release date of American Horror Story has not been set yet, the film will air on FX in summer 2023 (and also available on Hulu).

From Ryan’s upload and the film’s trailer you can already decode the theme for season 12 as “Delicate.”

Watch American Horror Story now. Watch this space for more news about American Horror Story: Delicate.