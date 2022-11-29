AMC+ Records Breaking Finale Ratings of ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Walking Dead” AMC++ went big on Nov. 28, scoring its largest single-day audience ever.

The 90-minute series finale episode, which aired in the show’s usual 9p.m. Sunday slot on AMC’s linear channel and was available for streaming at that time on AMC+, is also the most-watched episode on the platform since it launched in October 2020.

Linearly, there is “Walking Dead” Final, Title “Rest in Peace,” also jumped in viewership from the long-running zombie drama’s previous weeks of airing its 11th season. Its ratings are down significantly since its days of glory, “The Walking Dead” It was voted the No. 2 cable dramas in total viewers and adults 18-49.

Per Nielsen’s Live + 3 Day data, the series finale averaged 3.1 million total viewers, up 36% from the penultimate episode. The episode also drew 1.5million viewers among adults aged 25-54 (+53%), and 1.2million adults 18-49 (+75%).

Aftershow – 90 minutes “Talking Dead” The average Nielsen live+3 rating of 1.3 million viewers was 138% higher than the episode before it and marked the highest-rated episode in the series’ history since Season 10.

“What a great conclusion to the ‘zombie show’ that kicked off on Halloween night in 2010 and went on to become the most successful series in the history of cable television,” Dan McDermott, AMC’s president of entertainment and AMC Studios, said. “To celebrate this extraordinary series for more than three hours at a live event with thousands of the fans who have driven this series since the beginning was a perfect way to end the flagship series while, at the same time, sharing our collective excitement for the stories and worlds yet to be explored in this growing and vibrant franchise.”

However “The Walking Dead” It’s over. “Walking Dead” AMC is alive and well with the upcoming season of universe “Fear the Walking Dead,” New spinoff shows as well “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” Lauren Cohan plays Maggie while Jeffrey Dean Morgan portrays Negan. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” Starring Norman Reedus and featuring a third series. “Walking Dead” Danai Guurira (alum) and Andrew Lincoln (alum) as Michonne und Rick.