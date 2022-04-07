Amal Clooney Opens Up About What Marriage To George Clooney Has Really Been Like

Ocean’s 11 actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have been happily married for over seven years–at least seemingly happily married as long as they aren’t watching Clooney’s famous TV series ER together. While these two don’t speak out about their private lives too often, we recently got a ruling from the barrister herself on her marriage. Yes, Amal Clooney opened up about what marriage has really been like with George Clooney.

In case you’ve been curious, marriage has been wonderful for Amal Clooney thanks to an “inspirational” and “supportive” partner. Speaking with Amal Clooney, Elle learned a bit about what the couples’ home life is like:

Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter.

She didn’t stop there, either. She also touched on she and George Clooney’s twins and how impactful it has been to become a mother in her personal life. She said:

It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.

George and Amal don’t speak out super often about their marriage, so the new comments provide us with a slice of life view of the couple. Still, there is plenty on the historical record we do know about how they met and how long they’ve been together.

A History Of George Clooney And Amal Clooney’s Relationship

When George Clooney met Amal for the first time , it was actually through a mutual friend. His agent also had the pleasure of meeting her and told Clooney that this was a woman he could see the actor getting married to. Boy, was he right about that!

The funniest part was that George Clooney’s parents were also visiting him, so Amal got to meet her future in-laws as well as her future husband all at once, per what Clooney previously told David Letterman on his Netflix show. From there, the former bachelor and Amal exchanged emails with each other. However, Clooney thought that he was in the friendzone with Amal for a while. Luckily, Amal was attracted to the Ocean’s Eleven actor, too, and everything fell into place.

George Clooney was engaged to Amal on August 7, 2014 and got married to her a little over a month later. In 2017, they were blessed with twins, Ella and Alexander, though the Clooneys have since confirmed they are done having any more children in the future. On a podcast episode of WTF with Marc Maron , George Clooney told the host he never had any intentions to get married or be a father. Yet, he said in the episode that his wife is “the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman” he’s ever known and he “couldn’t be happier.”

While George Clooney has been taking a break from acting for the past four years, he’ll be back to return in front of the camera soon with Julia Roberts in his first rom-com in years . Tickets to Paradise will be the fourth film he and Julia Roberts have been in together next to the Oceans trilogy, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and Money Monster. Clooney also directed The Tender Bar , marking more behind-the-scenes work for the director.

While we wait for more career and marriage news, you can watch George Clooney’s The Tender Bar using your Amazon Prime subscription.