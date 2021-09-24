Alter Ego premiere live – Grimes slammed as ‘annoying’ for saying Loverboy has ‘big Fortnite energy’ & eliminating Kai

‘YOU CAN CALL ME WOLFIE,’ SAYS WOLFGANG CHAMPAGNE

He’s been singing “oh, about 478 years,” says over-the-top werewolf alter ego Wolfgang Champagne.

Matthew Lord is a truck driver who felt his life “winding down,” but decided to use Alter Ego to “wind it back up.”

“I look like a big sausage,” said Matthew in his motion capture suit.

His stunning rendition of My Heart Will Go On in Italian took the judges by surprise.

“Wolfie is clearly a favorite in the room, in the audience,” Alanis said. She decided to keep Safara at the top.

“I still give the nod to Safara,” Nick agreed.

“That was the best art I’ve seen tonight,” Grimes said. “I’m going to vote for Wolfie.”

“You’re my favorite person,” Will.i.am. “Your outfit looks like you robbed everybody from Game of Thrones.”

Will.i.am. However, if Will could imagine how a next-generation star would sing, Will would still choose Safara.