All The Times Pippa Middleton Upstaged Older Sister Kate In Public

Kate Middleton and her only sister Pippa clearly enjoy a very loving sisterly bond, but that doesn’t stop the two from being compared to each other whenever they attend the same event. Just like she did during the 2011 royal wedding, Pippa can often be seen stealing the spotlight from her older sister without even trying. Here’s just a few of those times.

The Infamous Bridesmaid Gown

Naturally, the biggest unintentional upstaging happened on one of the biggest days of Kate Middleton’s life. When she married her husband Prince William in 2011, viewers the world over instantly took notice of her younger sister, Pippa. More specifically, they noticed Pippa’s derriere as she held Kate’s train while they ascended the stairs to Westminster Abbey.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Catherine Middleton with the father Michael Middleton and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton arrive to attend her Royal Wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The pearl buttons along the back of her dress seemed to draw the eye directly downward and kicked off a media fervor for the younger Middleton. It’s now become a moment representative of every bride who’s been upstaged by someone else on her big day.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge prepare to leave Westminster Abbey following their marriage ceremony, on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Dave Thompson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

That wasn’t the only time Pippa showed up her sister in public, though the next example isn’t quite fair to Kate.

Sisterly Role Reversal

ENGLEFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, right, follows the bride, her sister Pippa Middleton, after her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark’s Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)

When it was Pippa’s turn to walk down the aisle for her 2017 wedding to husband James Matthews, Kate seemingly made sure all eyes would be on her younger sister. She dressed in a muted, pink dress with a long flowing skirt and long puffed sleeves. Pippa, meanwhile, was resplendent in her high-neck, cap-sleeved lace gown.

Prince Louis’ Christening

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Prince Louis’ christening at St James’s Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Next up is the sisters’ attendance at Kate’s younger son Prince Louis’ christening. Kate is a proud mother in her knee-length white dress. Pippa was a much more colorful figure in her pale blue dress. The modest dress covered Pippa from neck to wrist and was matched by a jaunty blue bonnet.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The dress covered more than just Pippa’s neck and wrists. It also covered up her growing baby bump that was on full display a few short months later when she and Kate attended the wedding of Kate’s royal in-law Princess Eugenie.

The Middleton Sisters At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Pippa Middleton attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by (Photo by Mark Large – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was a windy Windsor day, but that wouldn’t keep the Middleton sisters from dressing their best for the wedding of the year. Pippa looked serene in her forest green, midi dress. Despite all the wind that day, her longer hemline stayed firmly around her ankles. Kate, on the other hand, struggled a bit more that day.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Large – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate wore a similar style A-line dress with long sleeves, but thanks to her shorter hemline, she had to struggle with the wind to keep her skirts from blowing over her head and protect her modesty. The result is a Marilyn Monroe-like moment. Though it could have caused an embarrassing moment, Kate treated it with the humor and good-naturedness that she generally displays in public.

Middleton Vs Middleton At Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton react in the Royal Box after the Ladies’ Singles final against during Day twelve of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Finally, we come to the latest photo of the sisters out together in public. Kate decided to wear a sedate dark green frock with buttons down the front while Pippa went with a more flirty and fun white and blue sundress. Both sisters, naturally, look fashionably chic and utterly stylish, but our eye just keeps going over to Pippa. We guess it’s easier to share the spotlight with someone you truly adore.

