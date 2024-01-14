Alex Reveals the Truth to Chad, Sparking Suspicion of Everett – DOOL Spoilers

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Alex Kiriakis Shares Concerns About Everett

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and updates tease Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) will level with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Alex is suspicious of Everett Lynch (Blake Berris) he thinks he’s not who he claims to be.

DOOL Spoilers – Alex’s Suspicions

Alex has long moved on from Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) so he’s not just jealous of her renewed relationship with Everett; but he tells Chad there’s something hinky about that guy.

He does know about her hesitance to date back then when he thought she was the “one” because of him ghosting her in Seattle and burning her bad, as Chad does.

He’s heard the story of Everett walking to the post office and just disappearing off the face of the earth, no identification or cell phone on him.

Chad Agrees With Alex

Chad agrees, Alex has a point that if someone had really found Everett injured that badly a few blocks from home there should have been a John Doe report publicized.

Chad doesn’t know that Stephanie didn’t do all those things searching for the missing Everett, he knew it was a painful subject so he didn’t ask specific questions.

Alex didn’t either at the time but now that he knows the story, he’s suspicious of it, and of course suspicious of Everett-and so is Chad.

Uncovering The Truth

The longer Chad and Alex talk about Everett and his story the more they think that they need to do exactly that-a deep dive investigation.

Chad mentions getting Stephanie’s father Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) involved-if he can keep it secret from Stephanie, because she’d be upset if she knew.

The last thing Stephanie wants is for Steve to go into Papa Bear mode and investigating all her boyfriends, but in this case, Chad thinks he should.

Steve has access to searching tools as a former ISA agent and a private investigator and even though he’s busy with other investigations he would want to make sure Everett’s safe.

And if perchance he is too busy, they can always go to her uncle Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) with their concerns.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with DOOL right now. Come back here often for Days Of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.