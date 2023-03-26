Alex Murdaugh, aka ‘Alibi’ Couch claimed he was asleep at the time of murders. Estate sale: $36,000

The items once belonging to the Murdaugh home were placed on auction during a Thursday estate sale, held just weeks after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

One such item, nicknamed the “alibi couch,” sold for $36,000 alongside a matching sofa and recliners. The couch, with cushions monogrammed with Maggie’s initials “MBM,” was where Alex claimed he napped around the time his wife and son were shot to death.

Philip Jennings was the buyer and planned to use it at his hunting lodge.

The box contained a variety of shotgun cartridges and a selection of hunting clothing. A camouflage t-shirt bore Alex’s handwritten name, and a pair of khaki chinos has his surviving son Buster’s name written on the waistband.

Maggies’s fur coat was also sold off.

Longhorn hunting trophy sold for $10,000. Jurors saw a green bicycle with a basket when they went to the scene of the crime and bought it for $3,000.

Bidders, who flocked to the estate sale by the hundreds, were invited to pick through the remnants of their belongings before the auction officially started, and many in attendance saw the event as a snapshot into the once rich and powerful family’s life.