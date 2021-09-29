Alert dating apps like Tinder and Grindr may be SPYING on you and leaking your personal details

LOVE-SEEKING singles should be wary of dating apps like Tinder and Grindr spying on their communications and sharing personal details, security experts say.

There are concerns about how much information these apps may have on users due to an increase in the use of dating apps during the pandemic.

Tinder and Grindr did not immediately return requests for comment about security concerns on Tuesday.

Check Point Software, a security company, has warned users that they should be careful with the information they share on dating apps.

The firm cautioned that cybercriminals can use such apps to prey upon singles’ vulnerabilities in an effort to spread malware through attachment files, according to Back End News.

Gary Gardiner, Check Point’s head of Security Engineering, APAC & Japan, said: “Millions of people use dating apps or websites to meet new friends and, who knows, with any luck, find their life partner.

“They are very convenient for users, as they allow them to make contact quickly, easily, and from anywhere. However, they do not go unnoticed by cybercriminals, who take advantage of these platforms and the confidential information they contain when looking for potential victims to scam.”

In August, anti-virus provider Kaspersky Lab warned that WhatsApp, Tinder, Bumble and Hinge users could be targeted by so-called “romance scammers’ seeking to steal their private information.

According to security experts people can be at risk of having their bank account and personal details stolen if they click on links to fake sites, or fill in questionnaires.

These new scams involve surveys asking for information about people’s experiences using WhatsApp and chain mail messages.

Others may be sent fake invites to chat with “beautiful strangers” which is then used to glean private information.

Also, scammers are creating fake profiles on dating websites.

A Kaspersky report read: “In messenger-based spam, we continued to observe common tricks to get users to part with a small amount of money.”

Dating apps aren’t the only ones provoking security concerns, according to Tech Times.

This outlet highlighted several other social media platforms to be on the lookout for, such as WhatsApp, Instagram and DoorDash.

Cyber-security experts had earlier this month urged users not to use Facebook’s Messenger app in the face of major changes.

While the tech giant intends to make Messenger end to end encrypted, this has raised concerns about child abuse on Messenger which is linked with Facebook profiles with age-identifying features.