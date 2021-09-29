Carol Vorderman, 60, flaunts her peachy derriere in figure-hugging leather trousers

Carol Vorderman has taken to her Instagram to flaunt her famous curves in a pair of figure-hugging black leather trousers.

The 60-year-old displayed her peachy derriere through mirror selfies. Vorderman turned to one side to show off her curves in a pair of figure-hugging black leather trousers.

The tight trousers were paired with a rugby shirt, and she wore her caramel-coloured hair down and cascading around her shoulders.

Captioning the sexy snap, she wrote: “Been doing a bit of cheeky filming today #rugby….should be on @bbcone soonish. Glad to be back in Autumn clothes tho….and that the rugby season is back…..love it. Happy days.”

Her army of 163,000 followers rushed to the comments section to flood the star with praise for her age-defying good looks.

“Grief how gorgeous you are.” said one fan.“

Drop-dead gorgeous,” someone else posted.

A third cheekily added: “Rear of the decade!”

Another wrote: “You look gorgeous as always xx”

Strictly Come to Dancing’s Arlene Phillips chimed in to comment: “Wow”

As proud parents go, the TV star took to social media recently to announce that Cameron, her son, had received a masters from Dundee University.

However, she also revealed that Cameron had suffered from “severe learning difficulties” and his school years had not been easy.



(Image: Carol Vorderman/Instagram)

Despite being dubbed as “thick” by nasty bullies and living in the shadows of his highly intelligent mum and equally smart sister Katie, 29, Carol’s son remained defiant that he would achieve his goals in life.

Carol confessed that at one point she didn’t think it “would be possible” for Cameron to be awarded a masters degree and hailed her son for his “determination”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained: “I could not be prouder of how he has done this, because frankly, I didn’t know how it would be possible.

“The gap between how I thought children learned and how he needed to learn was so vast.

“But he has been teaching me. I’m still learning from him. There’s so much about education, about the brain, about how we learn that I simply did not know. Things that we, as a society, need to know.”

