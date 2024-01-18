Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Revealed: Uncover the Actor’s Fortune Here!

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth: Learn How He’s Financially Coping and Why He’s Selling His Hamptons Home

Actor Alec Baldwin is in the headlines because he’s selling his Hamptons home. What’s Alec Baldwin’s net worth and is he OK financially?

The past few years have been challenging for everyone, but actor Alec Baldwin has faced some unique trials and tribulations. In 2021, he made headlines for accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust and he has stayed mum for the most part since. However, Alec’s legal battles have likely set his net worth back quite a bit.

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth

Alec Baldwin has an estimated net worth of $65 million, although he’s now selling his Hamptons home.

While Alec’s net worth has varied over the years, his vast roles have contributed to an even vaster net worth. He has won two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and eight Screen Actors Guild Awards. He’s also tied for the most SAG Awards with Julianna Margulies. His time on 30 Rock paid him a reported $300,000 salary per episode, and he likely makes loads more in film and theater.

Alec has also invested quite a bit in real estate and philanthropy. His primary residence, along with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is a penthouse called the Devonshire House in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Starting in 2011, the Baldwins paid over $16 million to buy six different apartments and remodel them into their one penthouse. Alec and Hilaria also own a luxury 12,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles.

Alec Baldwin’s Legal Troubles

People suspect that Alec’s net worth went down because of his 2021 legal troubles.

In September 2022, Alec listed the Hamptons house for sale for $29 million, but no one bit. It’s possible that upon buying their Vermont property, Alec and Hilaria were ready to move on from the Hamptons property. However, because of legal troubles along with personal expenses and a lack of new work, Alec’s net worth may be fading fast.

In early 2022, Alec and Hilaria paid $1.75 million for a 55-acre home in Arlington, Vt. But most famously, Alec bought a Hamptons home in Amagansett with his then-wife, Kim Bassinger, in 1996. They had paid just $1.75 million for the 10-acre property, which holds a 10,000 square-foot colonial mansion dating back to the 1700s.

In 2023, Alec brought the price of his home down to $22.5 million, and by January 2024, he made a video advertising the home at just $19 million. In addition to Alec’s legal woes related to the Rust shooting incident, he and Hilaria have had seven children together since they started dating in 2011 — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo Pau Lucas, Lucia, and Ilaria Catalina Irena.

They pay for Spanish-immersion school for all seven children, which likely has a pricey tuition. Add to that Alec’s multiple lawsuits, settlements, and the loss of at least five jobs, according to CNN, and we have a financial recipe for disaster. Despite all his success, Alec’s net worth may be struggling more than some would expect.