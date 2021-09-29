Alan Jackson’s Neurological Disease Explained

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), CMT damages the nerves that transmit signals and information between the brain and spinal cord and the rest of the body. You can also get damage to your nerves controlling your muscles. CMT can cause progressive muscle weakness. It is most common in young adults, but it can happen at any age.

Although many people haven’t heard of CMT, it is actually one of the world’s most common inherited neurological disorders, affecting more than 2 million people globally (via NINDS). CMT sufferers often experience muscle weakness in their feet, legs and hands. They also have nerve pain, muscle cramping and difficulty balancing. CMT sufferers may need to wear foot or leg braces. Side effects less common include vision and hearing loss, tremor, and vision problems. Sometimes, difficulty breathing may occur.

NINDS says that there is currently no cure but therapy is available. The disease is usually not life-threatening and most patients live to normal ages.