Alamo Drafthouse Reimagines Silent Classics With New Scores

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will bring a new soundscape to classic silent films. Drafthouse and GroundUp Music have teamed up to bring you a new screening series. It reimagines silent films from the past. “Nosferatu”With all-new musical score. The series is called “GroundUp Music x Alamo Drafthouse”New scores are added to the site. “The Lost World,” “Waxworks,” “Nosferatu,” “Aelita Queen of Mars”These shorts were created by GroundUP artists.

The series will begin Sunday, February 20, at Alamo Drafthouses across the country. It will continue until mid-March. Alamo Drafthouses in the participating markets will screen the New York Events at the Manhattan Theater. “GroundUP Music x Alamo Drafthouse”Each title will be available separately and in a Six Pack bundle beginning March 25. Alamo On Demand Worldwide. The Six Pack includes all five silent films plus Snarky Puppy’s music documentary of “We Like It Here,”This is available only on Alamo Ondemand as part of the Six Pack.

The following are the GroundUP Music film and artist pairings:

House of Waters with three silent shorts – “Menilmontant” (1926), “Le Voyage Dans La Lune”(1902) “Ballet Mecanique” (1923)

Sirintip “The Lost World” (1925)

PRD Mais “Waxworks” (1924)

Snarky Puppy’s Bob Lanzetti with “Nosferatu”(1922) Celebrating its 100-year anniversary

Snarky Puppy’s Chris Bullock with “Aelita: Queen of Mars”

“This began a pandemic silver lining,”Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse, said. “With theaters closed and artists unable to tour, we reached out to collaborate with our friends at GroundUP Music to put our collective bunker time to good use. The GroundUP roster is so strong and so diverse; the work we are unveiling is unique and truly extraordinary. I’m excited to share these wonderful reimagined classic silent films with a whole new audience!”

“We at GroundUP have always felt it would be a natural pairing for our artists to marry their musical talents with a visual medium such as film. It’s an honor for our team to be partnered with our friends at Alamo Drafthouse to bring this longstanding vision to reality”Eric Lense is the GroundUP Music COO. “Each of the five composers have expressed how much light this project brought into their lives during some of the darkest days we’ve all experienced,”Jamie Margulies, GroundUP’s Director of Label Operations is now also onboard “Tim League is literally family to us, as he and our founder Michael League are cousins, and we are so grateful to him and the Alamo team for providing our artists with this opportunity.”

Each NY “GroundUP Music x Alamo Drafthouse” show includes a live Q&A with that evening’s composer, and guests will receive a different limited-edition letterpress poster for each show, designed by NY-based artist Martin Mazorra, printed on-site on a vintage letterpress in the theater’s bar, The Press Room. A different Snarky Puppy concert film will be shown at each show. Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country will screen the film after the New York shows. “GroundUP Music x Alamo Drafthouse” series with the pre-recorded Q&A’s, newly scored silent films and the Snarky Puppy concert films.

Tickets for the “GroundUP x Alamo Drafthouse”Series are available Here.

“GroundUP Music x Alamo Drafthouse” Lineup

Sunday, Feb. 20 – Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan (Live Q&A with composer)

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 20 – Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations

Three Silent Shorts (MÉNILMONTANT, BALLET MÉCANIQUE, LE VOYAGE DANS LA LUNE) with new score by House of Waters

groundUP by Snarky Poppy

Sunday, Feb. 27 – Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan (Live Q&A with composer)

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 27 – Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations

Sirintip has a new score for THE LOST WORLD

Snarky Puppy – We Like It Here

Sunday, March 6 – Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan (Livestreamed Q&A with composer)

Beginning Sunday, March 6 – Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations

WAXWORKS has a new score from PRD Mais

Vol. 2: Family Dinner 1 by Snarky Pup

Sunday, March 13 – Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan (Live Q&A with composer)

Beginning Sunday, March 13 – Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations

NOSFERATU with new score by Snarky Puppy’s Bob Lanzetti

Sylva by Snarky Puppy

Sunday, March 20 – Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan (Live Q&A with composer)

Beginning Sunday, March 20 – Participating Alamo Drafthouse locations