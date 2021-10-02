After our saucy romp, I was hospitalized because I realized I was allergic to my husband

After our saucy romp, I was hospitalized because I realized I was allergic to my husband
By Tom O'Brien
In
After their sexy romp, a MUM found out that she was allergic and had to be admitted to hospital.

Kristen had wanted to give her partner Shaun a birthday he’s never remember, and so covered her naked body in balloons ready for a night of passion.

After Kristen and her boyfriend had ended their relationship, Kristen felt a burning sensation in her chest and struggled to breathe.

Speaking on TLC’s Sex Sent Me to ER, she explains: “After I gave him his special birthday present – my throat started closing up, I started getting wheezy.

“I have had so many different allergy attacks, asthma attacks that I knew that something was different and something was wrong.”

After losing consciousness, Kristen collapsed, hitting her head on the way down, quickly bringing Shaun’s birthday party to an abrupt halt.

They arrive at the hospital convinced that Kristen must have suffered an allergic reaction to the Latex balloons.

The doctor on call quickly pointed out that the balloons were made of Nylon and eliminated Latex from the problem.

Kristen was told by her doctors that her allergic reaction was probably an anaphylactic one. This happens when someone ingests something they are sensitive to.

Kristen was told by her doctor that after giving birth, women can develop new allergies. She believes that seminal fluid may have caused this.

“I didn’t even know that this was humanly possible,” Kristen says, “How can I possibly be allergic to my husband.”

Doctor Carmela Yomtoubian explains: “During pregnancy a woman’s immune system is mildly suppressed in order to not reject the baby that’s growing inside of her

“During this time period if the patient is exposed to some new allergy she can develop a hyper sensitivity to that thing.

“In very rare cases seminal fluid can be that new allergen that a patient develops a hyper sensitivity to.”

After having her blood tested, doctors confirm that Kristen is  the first documented case in her town to be allergic to seminal fluid.

Dr Yomtoubian says: “Couples dealing with the condition long term have several options, one of which includes barrier methods.

“This would include condom usage to stop the sperm touching the female skin and causing that type of allergic reaction.

“Other options would be with an allergist desensitising the body which means not them have a reaction to this allergen.

“And the third option if they do want to get pregnant might be IVF.”

Kristen added: “The doctor did tell me that there will be no more special presents for Shaun so basically his birthday party was the last special present.”

