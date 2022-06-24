After Loss In Court, Is Amber Heard Writing A Book About Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have made countless headlines over the past few years thanks to their legal battle, especially once the defamation case in Virginia actually went to trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor ultimately was the victor, with Heard ordered to pay her ex-husband over $10 million. But after her loss in court, is Heard writing a book about Depp and the entire saga?

In the weeks since the defamation verdict was released, both Amber Heard and her lawyers have done televised interviews about the loss. And while they maintain that unused evidence would have turned the tides, the public has been wondering what’s next for the Aquaman actress. And according to a report by Ok! Magazine, she might be eyeing a tell-all book.

The publication cited an unnamed source who is seemingly close to Amber Heard’s camp. They claim that the tell-all book is coming as a result of the loss in court to Johnny Depp. As they put it,

Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.

Well, there you have it. Amber Heard certainly hasn’t been quiet in the wake of the verdict, so we’ll have to see if she actually writes and releases a tell-all book about her relationship and legal battle with Johnny Depp. Although I have to wonder how Depp’s legal team might react. Could they get it shut down before it even starts? That remains to be seen. I’m sure Heard doesn’t want to end up having to pay her ex even more money via another defamation case.

On the other hand, the $10 million she currently owes Johnny Depp (plus lawyers bills) might be a reason for Amber Heard to embark on such an endeavor. Her lawyer went on the record saying Heard didn’t have the means to pay that sum, so perhaps a tell-all book is one way to get her head above water. As long as it doesn’t result in more legal troubles, that is.

While the defamation case ended weeks ago, the public is still paying attention to the fallout, and how both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been reacting. While Depp has been doing gigs in Europe as a musician, Heard did a sit-down interview with NBC about the case. And while her lawyer originally indicated that they were going to appeal the decision, the remains to be seen. If the the two teams can reach an agreement, perhaps Depp won’t pursue that $10 million sum.

Johnny Depp is keeping busy with music and movie gigs. As for Amber Heard, she’s expected to have a role in Aquaman 2 on March 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.