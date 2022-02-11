After Kanye West Claims He Wasn’t Invited To Daughter’s Birthday, He Wants A ‘Public Apology’ From Kim Kardashian And Her Family

Kanye West has never been one to hold back his feelings on a situation, but this has been especially true over the past few months. The rapper has not only been candid about the state of his divorce with Kim Kardashian but also her alleged co-parenting methods. Just recently, the rapper accused his estranged wife of barring him from their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. While West eventually made it to the event (with help from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ), he now wants a “public apology” from Kardashian and her entire family.

Ye originally posted about the party situation on Instagram back in January, during which he claimed his wife was withholding the address to the event from him. Kim Kardashian was reportedly surprised by her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s claims, as two separate parties were reportedly being planned. Nevertheless, the fashion mogul recently went back to the social media platform (via Hollywood Unlocked ) and asked that the famous brood take “accountability” for trying to “bully” him. He even added Kris Jenner’s longtime beau, Corey Gamble, to the mix:

I still need a public apology from the entire family for this. You [give] everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologize. It’s up till they all take accountability. Every woman there including Corey [Gamble]

Interestingly, Ye also dropped a photo of a text chain, which, according to BuzzFeed , tagged public figures, including Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Ellen DeGeneres. The screenshotted message showed the rapper sending “positive vibes” to the unrevealed recipient before saying that he still needs an apology.

Kanye West hasn’t minced words while discussing the co-parenting situation with his ex. In his lengthy interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he named alleged instances that he was unhappy with. One scenario he mentioned involved him apparently being prevented from entering his ex’s house with their daughter, North. West claimed he could not enter residence, which is in the same neighborhood as his own, because the rules had not been “defined.” He also asserted that his ex’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was also on the premises at the time.

More recently, the “Jail” rapper has called out North’s activities on TikTok , as the eight-year-old has participated in a few videos with her famous mother. Her rapper father, however, asserts that the videos have been made without him knowing. He’d ultimately say (on Instagram) that North could not appear in the clips unless he’d given the OK.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been happy with her ex’s public comments on her co-parenting style. A source previously alleged that a number of the claims are “false” and have been “upsetting” to Kardashian. Apparently, she would prefer for her kids to “have a strong relationship with both parents” However, it seems the SKIMS founder would also like their father “to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them.” Kardashian also clapped back in regard to the TikTok controversy, saying that her former love’s public “attacks” are “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” She closed out her statement by saying that she hopes all matters involving their four children can be handled privately.