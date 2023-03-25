After dramatic hair changes, Vanderpump Rules’ star is unrecognizable in new photographs from the reunion taping

VANDERPUMP rules fans are stunned that one of the stars has changed their appearance in major ways.

Brock Davies, Scheana’s husband and reality star on Bravo in 2019, walked out looking dramatic after he made his Bravo debut.

Vanderpump Rules’ first encounter with Brock, an Australian native, was marked by a strong physique due to his fitness regimen and rugby playing.

Scheana’s ex-boyfriend wore her long, wavy brown hair up the back of her head often and would dress it up or down according to the occasion.

However, recently he changed his look.

Brock is a father to Summer, Scheana’s daughter, and two Australian children.

It appeared that he had gotten a very dramatic haircut, which his wife then posted online.

Scheana sent Brock a picture of him, apparently inside his salon, showing off his short haircut.

She captioned her post with “My handsome men.”

VPR-lovers are anxious to see the next reunion.

SLOWLY SCRAMBLING

An insider familiar with production revealed to The U.S. Sun that the producers had been left scrambling to arrange filming details at the very last moment.

Sources claim that the main problem was an order of restraining Raquel Leviss (VPR) against Scheana.

The temporary order of protection was granted to the California native after her claims that she had been involved in an altercation with her friend, co-star, and ex-friend in New York City.

Raquel was called by Tom Sandoval’s ex Ariana madix to confront her over rumors of an affair.

Scheana’s legal staff has denied any physical altercations, but Raquel insists it happened.

Bravo shared the seating options they had come up with Thursday before filming began.

Because Raquel and Scheana couldn’t be on the same stage together – or within 100 feet of one another while the restraining order was in place – the network opted for two different seating arrangements.

Andy was sitting in the middle with Ariana, 37 and Lisa Vanderpump on each side.

Lisa (69) was seated next to Tom Sandoval, followed by Raquel, and finally Tom Schwartz.

Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and Lala Kennon were Ariana’s friends.

The second seating arrangement showed that for Scheana’s portion of the show, Raquel was removed from the stage and the two Toms, who co-own Los Angeles eateries TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s together – were moved down to make room for Scheana on the end.

Many fans wondered before Thursday’s unveiling how Bravo would film the Reunion with Raquel and Scheana under the restrictions of the Restraining Order.

Raquel told Raquel after filming had ended that the restraining orders were no longer in effect.

They told her Entertainment Tonight Friday, November 29th: My attorney removed my case from the court calendar Wednesday. He is now filing all necessary paperwork to stop the TRO (temporary restraining or) proceeding after the 29th.

Her attorney informed the court that she will not be proceeding with permanent restraining orders (PROs).

MORE TO COME

Fans will be able to see the aftermath of Tom’s and Raquel’s scandalous cheating before the reunion.

Just a few days after breaking the story about Tom having an affair with Raquel, his VPR costar, it became public. TMZ Bravo reported that they rushed to record the drama and get their cameras moving again.

Since then, a trailer has been made for the second season of Bravo’s 10th Season.

Watch as several of the cast share their opinions on the cheating incident in the video clip.

Fans were also able to see Ariana and Tom in a tense meeting as they worked out details.

The former couple came together at the Los Angeles home they shared to talk, and Ariana held nothing back.

Tom was seen telling Ariana that he wished they had tried harder.

“You don’t deserve one f**king tear of mine,” she sternly replied.

She was seen screaming and screaming a short while later on the video.

There was more drama to come.

The clip ended before Tom could get to the end.

He then turned to his partner to see if she had any questions. She coldly replied, “For you die.”

