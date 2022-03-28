After 90 Day Fiancé’s Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! Warning! 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’Episode “Cold and Calculated.”You are responsible for your actions.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk Ximena Morales. Although fans initially sympathized with Mike’s naiveness about being exploited, they soon realized that the relationship was real. Some unsavory memes were shared on social media Ximena’s fans began to support her. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together , new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she’s now got a ring to go along with the relationship.

Yes, while audiences saw Ximena try and remove Mike from her house in Episode 515, it seems like he’s well out of the picture in some recently uncovered photos. 90day_fiance_gossip Ximena shared a collection of photos and videos that showed her and her reportedly Canadian boyfriend attending a birthday party. Those photos don’t yet exist on Ximena’s Facebook page, but a picture she took with the sparkling ring from her party is.

The photos of the ring look amazing, and anyone who watches them will be amazed. 90 Day FiancéThey are certainly a matter of great interest. If that’s an engagement ring, it seems like things between these two are pretty serious. Mike gave Ximena a ring in return, and she immediately returned it to him on the latest episode. I guess it’s not best to jump to conclusions for this particular ring, but it does seem like these two are currently happy.

News leaked of a potential split between Mike and Ximena even before things played out so explosively on TV, and there’s reason to believe that split came AfterThis is the one you see currently Before the 90 Days. Mike seemed to have no idea that Ximena was dating a new man. This man is the same one we saw in Social media posts that were previously leaked to the internet . One theory suggested that Ximena was actually two-timing Mike. His discovery led to their split.

I won’t rule out the possibility of Ximena having a side-man, though, given the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysIt is unlikely that Ximena will ever be open to rekindling a romantic relationship with Mike. He refused to leave her house for some time after the conversation, and even reminded her she’d need to return to her job as a sex worker if he stopped supporting her. As though that was necessarily a bad thing.

Mike also told her he’s the best thing that ever happened to her, to which Ximena corrected him and said he was wrong. Ximena was correct when she said that the best thing that had ever happened to her were her children. Mike was allegedly the object of their affection in staged scenes upon request 90 Day Fiancé producers. Mike eventually agreed to leave and stay in a hotel, but only after a promise he’d get to say goodbye to Ximena’s children and family the following day.

Like almost every 90 Day Fiancé story, fans don’t have every page of this story. It’s possible we’ll learn more about all of this in the tell-all, assuming it wasn’t filmed before all the drama. Other than that, we can only hope for future spinoff appearances and more juicy details via social media.