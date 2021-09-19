After 19 Years Of Secrecy, Derick Dillard Shares Special Moment With Fans

Former Counting On star Derick Dillard took to social media to share a special pair of photos with fans. He reminisces on 19 years in the caption of his post.

As we reported, Israel Dillard, Jill and Derick’s son, had his first cross-country race. Jill and Derick shared details of the important milestone. Derick posted about a memorable moment in the race.

In his caption, Derick writes, “First cross country race of the season! We didn’t even realize it until afterward, but Israel and I posed almost the exact the same way, on the exact same date 19 years later, like a pic of me with my dad after a race!”. He shared a photo of himself and his late father, Rick Dillard alongside a photo of himself and his son Israel.

Duggar fans are loving Derick’s new post. They are aware of how much he misses his father but they are happy that he has these special moments to share with their sons. Fans can’t believe Jill and Derick accidentally recreated such a meaningful photo.

One fan writes, “Those are some strong genes. Israel looks like dad and grandpa. ❤️” Another adds, “Wow that would be very emotional to see those pictures side by side. I am sure your father would be immensely proud of you and your little family.”

According to Fundamentalists Fandom, Derick’s father passed away in his sleep due to a heart condition on January 18, 2008. Derick was 19 years old at the time of his father’s death and was in school at Oklahoma State University.

Derick, Jill, and Cathy Dillard have shared photos of Rick and discussed him on social media over the years. Rick will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

In a 2017 social media post on Father’s Day, Derick wrote, “Be sure to call your dad today! Thinking about those who have also lost their fathers. Thankful that as Christians we have a perfect Heavenly Father who is not bound by space and time.”