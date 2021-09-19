‘Superhero’ cop catches baby hurled from balcony by ‘deranged’ man in stand-off

A man reportedly suffering a mental health episode threw a one-month-old baby from a second floor balcony on Saturday morning —but thankfully the tot was caught by a “superhero” cop.

Officers Eduardo Matute and Joseph Casey responded to a call regarding a man who threatened an infant at Rose Avenue in Jersey City.

Matute and Casey were called to the scene by Matute who found the man hanging the infant from the balcony of the second floor.

They tried to calm down the man but negotiations failed, and the baby was eventually thrown out of the building.







Luckily, the officers managed to break the infant’s fall.

While the tot appeared be be unharmed, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcionesaid the baby – whose name and sex have not been disclosed – has been taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

Akhi, a bystander and the Jersey City Mayor posted a photo to Instagram of Officer Matute holding the baby in his arms.







The man who threw it has been arrested and is being held on mental health evaluation.

Esther Suarez, Hudson County Prosecutor, tweeted her appreciation for the officers involved.

"Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation."







She added: “We especially want to acknowledge the actions & bravery of the negotiator and first-responding PO Joseph Casey, South District PO Eduardo Matute who safely caught the baby after being dropped from a 2nd floor balcony, and Incident Commander Capt Michael McKerry. Thank you, Officers!”

Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association President Joe Cossolini told Hudson County View:. “We are celebrating a beautiful life today instead of reading a tragic story because of the quick thinking, bravery, and team work exhibited by all of the officers who responded today.

“They are real life super heroes.”