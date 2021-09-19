‘Superhero’ cop catches baby hurled from balcony by ‘deranged’ man in stand-off

'Superhero' cop catches baby hurled from balcony by 'deranged' man in stand-off
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A man reportedly suffering a mental health episode threw a one-month-old baby from a second floor balcony on Saturday morning —but thankfully the tot was caught by a “superhero” cop.

Officers Eduardo Matute and Joseph Casey responded to a call regarding a man who threatened an infant at Rose Avenue in Jersey City.

Matute and Casey were called to the scene by Matute who found the man hanging the infant from the balcony of the second floor.

They tried to calm down the man but negotiations failed, and the baby was eventually thrown out of the building.



Police cordoned off the area as they pleaded with the man to stop dangling the child over the balcony
Police cordoned off the area as they pleaded with the man to stop dangling the child over the balcony

Luckily, the officers managed to break the infant’s fall.

While the tot appeared be be unharmed, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcionesaid the baby – whose name and sex have not been disclosed – has been taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

Akhi, a bystander and the Jersey City Mayor posted a photo to Instagram of Officer Matute holding the baby in his arms.



The baby was taken to hospital for a once-over
The baby was taken to hospital for a once-over

You can sign up to receive the latest world news stories – and much more – by clicking here.

The man who threw it has been arrested and is being held on mental health evaluation.

Esther Suarez, Hudson County Prosecutor, tweeted her appreciation for the officers involved.

“Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation.”



Officer Matute later visited the very lucky baby in hospital
Officer Matute later visited the very lucky baby in hospital

She added: “We especially want to acknowledge the actions & bravery of the negotiator and first-responding PO Joseph Casey, South District PO Eduardo Matute who safely caught the baby after being dropped from a 2nd floor balcony, and Incident Commander Capt Michael McKerry. Thank you, Officers!”

Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association President Joe Cossolini told Hudson County View:. “We are celebrating a beautiful life today instead of reading a tragic story because of the quick thinking, bravery, and team work exhibited by all of the officers who responded today.

“They are real life super heroes.”

Latest News

Previous articleAfter 19 Years Of Secrecy, Derick Dillard Shares Special Moment With Fans
Next articleMeet the Breakout Stars of the 2021 Emmys

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder