After 11 Years Cynthia Bailey Leaves ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Cynthia Bailey is handing in her peach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced Monday that she would not be returning to the Bravo show after 11 seasons. The model, who married husband Mike Hill during last year’s season of RHOA, broke the news on Instagram, calling the decision “very difficult and heartfelt.”

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the tough and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Bailey, 54, thanked her RHOA co-stars for 11 of the “most unbelievable years” of her life and “the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!” continuing, “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.” She concluded her message with thanks extended to her fans, writing that she couldn’t have made it this far without their blessings, love, and support. “It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!” she wrote.

Real Housewives stars from all over wished Bailey well on her next endeavor, with RHONY alum Dorinda Medley commenting, “Incredible and forever iconic! I adore you @cynthiabailey!” and RHONY’s Leah McSweeney adding, “Queen ❤️.” RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga and RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna both left heart comments, and RHOA alum Claudia Jordan wrote, “Class, beauty, and positivity to the very end. Love you and proud of you, my friend! I will see you soon ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bailey is leaving RHOA but will still appear on the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season set to stream on Peacock later this year alongside fan-favorites Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer. Bailey called the getaway “epic” in an interview with PopCulture back in May, saying fans will enjoy getting to see Housewives from across the country hang out: “One of the great things about the Housewives mashup is, you know, we’re all divided up in different franchises, so we never get to come together in one house together. So, this is going to be epic for the fans,” she said.