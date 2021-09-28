Silent Witness season 24 episode 7 and 8 cast: ‘Brother’s Keeper’

Silent Witness has been a near-constant presence on our screens since it made its debut way back in 1996 and it’s now been a firm fan-favourite on the BBC for over two decades.
In 2021, the acclaimed crime drama returned for its highly anticipated 24th series, several months later than originally planned thanks to a certain pandemic.
Like most murder mystery series, season 24 of Silent Witness welcomes both new and familiar faces to the cast of each new chapter but just who is set to appear in episodes 7 and 8?
Silent Witness season 24, episodes 7 and 8: Release date and plot
Following on from last week’s fatal instalment, Silent Witness season 24 continues with episodes 7 and 8 on September 27th and 28th respectively.
Titled Brother’s Keeper, the depleted Lyell team ventures into the world of underground boxing in episodes 7 and 8 following the murder of a promising young boxer.
Away from the ring, Jack’s home life is complicated when his brother Ryan is released from prison and comes to live with Jack and their father, Conor.
The tense relationship is tested, leaving Jack struggling to keep the peace and maintain the secret that he might actually be Cara’s father.
Silent Witness season 24, episodes 7 and 8: Cast
As ever in Silent Witness, we join the Lyell Centre’s main cast of characters while also welcoming a host of new guest stars.
Appearing in the cast in episodes 7 and 8 of Silent Witness season 24 are:
Main and recurring
- Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander
- David Caves as Jack Hodgson
- Owen McDonnell as Ryan Kelvin
- Richard Durden as Conor Hodgson
- Rhiannon Jones as Cara Connelly
Guest stars
- Genesis Lynea as Dr Simone Tyler
- Danielle Henry as DI Lisa Brodie
- Robbie Gee as Glen Scowcroft
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Michelle Lafferty
- Nickcolia King-N’Da as Lee Coogan
- Tok Stephen as Ben Coogan
- Grant Crookes as Boxing Judge
- Lee Byford as Boxing match spectator
Any missing cast members will be added after the episodes have aired.
Guest star spotlight
Genesis Lynea as Dr Simone Tyler
Joining Silent Witness as the newest member of the Lyell team is Genesis Lynea who plays Dr Simone Tyler. Whether she lasts more than a handful of episodes, however, remains to be seen.
Genesis was born in Bermuda but grew up in London and has only been acting professionally since 2018 when she made her debut in CBBC’s 4 O’Clock Club. Since then, she’s held roles in Casualty, A Discovery of Witches and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.
Danielle Henry as DI Lisa Brodie
Danielle Henry is another new face as she takes on the role of DI Lisa Brodie, this week’s overseeing police officer.
The actress is best known for her spell as Mandy Marquez in Doctors between 2012 and 2014 but has also held roles in My Mum Tracy Beaker, Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood and Emmerdale.
Robbie Gee as Glen Scowcroft
Robbie Gee appears in episodes 7 and 8 as Glen Scowcroft.
Born in 1970, Robbie made his acting debut back in 1989 and has appeared in over 80 roles since then, the most prominent coming in Channel 4 comedy Desmond’s, football series Dream Team, Paddington 2, Guilt and Guy Ritchie’s Snatch.
Lorraine Ashbourne as Michelle Lafferty
Manchester-born Lorraine Ashbourne is another big name to appear as she takes on the role of Michelle Lafferty in episodes 7 and 8.
Lorraine made her acting debut back in 1988 and has some huge roles to her name including appearances in Netflix’s Bridgerton and The Crown as well as This Way Up, Unforgotten and most recently, ITV’s Vera.
Owen McDonnell as Ryan Kelvin
Galway-born actor Owen McDonnell is another notable face in episodes 7 and 8 as he takes on the role of Ryan Kelvin, a returning character who returned in season 24 after last appearing in 2014’s season 17.
As well as his past appearance on Silent Witness, Owen McDonnell has also held roles in The Bay, Dominion Creek, Women on the Verge, Mount Pleasant and hit BBC series Killing Eve where he plays Niko Polastri.
Richard Durden as Conor Hodgson
And finally, we come to Richard Durden who takes on the role of Jack and Ryan’s father, Conor Hodgson.
With over 120 roles to his name, Richard is easily the most experienced cast member and has held roles in Back to Life, Ghosts, 2017’s Churchill and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during his glittering career.
Season 24 of Silent Witness continues with episodes 7 and 8 on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, September 27th and Tuesday, September 28th.
