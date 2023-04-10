After 1,000 revelers had gathered at an illegal industrial rave, four people were rushed to the hospital.

Four people were taken to the hospital following an illegal rave which attracted more than 1,000 revellers in a Welsh industrial estate.

Margram in Wales saw hundreds of people traveling up to 200 km to be there. Police had to also get involved.

South Wales Police said that three of the victims had been admitted to hospital and then confirmed that another person had also been taken.

They all appear to have non-serious injuries.

Although the force issued an order dispersing the crowd early on Easter Sunday morning (but hundreds of people remained at the spot the following day),

According to a report, the road to the industrial area was blocked while the “unlicensed” music event was stopped. Wales Online.

Wintesses talked about hundreds of abandoned cars along the street as the party continued through the night.

Mark Travis, Assistant Chief Constable: Initial reports indicate that over 1000 people were present and more than 70 vehicles.

A number of officers were deployed. “We are asking people to evacuate the area and avoid the event.”

Later, he stated that he was engaging with the people present on the scene to make sure they get out safely and respect local residents. 

“The event is now dissipating and those attending have been leaving throughout the afternoon.

“We worked closely with partners agencies to support those who needed it.

“It’s disappointing that at one of the busiest times of the year, so many resources have been diverted towards supporting local communities to handle an illegal event.” “I would like to express my gratitude for the support and patience shown by our local community.”

South Wales Police sent out a tweet on Sunday morning at 3.43am: “Police are aware that there has been an illegal gathering at Kenfig Industrial Estate Margam.” An order has been issued to instruct people to evacuate the area.

