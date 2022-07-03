Adele’s Hyde Park setlist has the perfect mixture of old and new tracks

On Friday, July 1st, Adele performed her first concert in Hyde Park. It was everything that fans had hoped for and more.

As the sun set on London, the Tottenham-native sang a mixture her old ballads and her new songs to 65,000 people.

The 34-year-old performs again tonight (June 2nd). But, what is her setlist for tonight? Read on to find out…

Adele’s Hyde Park setlist

Adele performed a set of 17 songs on the opening night. It lasted for two hours. Tonight, she’s expected to perform the same songs:

Hello I like wine I’ll Be Waiting Rumours are a fact of life Water under the Bridge Only one Skyfall Send my love (To Your New Lover). Simple on Me All I Ask Let me make you feel my love You are a great example of someone like you Oh, My God Set fire to the rain Keep on Rolling in the Deep When We Were Young

One person tweeted in support of the setlist, and it received an overwhelming response. Writing: “Fantastic show @adele. Loved the set list, great mix of old & new.”

“THIS IS THE BEST SETLIST EVER PLEASE ANNOUNCE AUSTRALIA DATES @Adele,” Another fan.

These are the set times

If you’re heading to Hyde Park tonight, here are the stage times you need to know.

Great Oak Stage

8:20pm-10:20pm – Adele

6:20pm – Gabrielle

4:30pm – Kacey Musgraves

3:15pm – Mahalia

2:15pm – Tiana Major9

The Rainbow Stage

5:30pm – Self Esteem

4:00pm – Nilüfer Yanya

2:45pm – Chrissi

The Birdcage Stage

5:30pm – Bonnie Kemplay

4:00pm – Ruti

2:45pm – Tamzene

It’s an all female bill

Adele chose every performer throughout the day to be female.

“The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with,”The singer posted the lyrics to Instagram.

“From the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favorite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I’ve loved since I was 4!! It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day,”She continued.

“I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies,”The singer has added, and fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of her debut night.

One person said that she “incredible”Performance was “perfect”:

“Officially in love,”One more:

A third fan called Gabrielle’s performance “phenomenal”:

Bravo Adele!

